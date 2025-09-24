Fortitude Gold Corp: Fortitude Gold Drills 9.14 Meters Grading 2.01 g/t Gold, Including 6.10 Meters Grading 2.88 g/t Gold at County Line East Zone

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) (the "Company") announced multiple oxide gold step-out drill intercepts at and near surface south of the historic East Pit located on the County Line Property. Intercepts include 9.14 meters grading 2.01 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, including 6.10 meters grading 2.88 g/t gold. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A. offering investors exposure to both gold production and dividend yield.

East zone south expansion drill highlights include (m=meters, g/t=grams per tonne) (full drill table below):

Hole# CLRC-347:

16.76 m of 0.55 g/t gold from surface

Hole# CLRC-348:

9.14 m of 0.50 g/t gold from surface incl.

1.52 m of 1.13 g/t gold

Hole# CLRC-360:

9.14 m of 2.01 g/t gold incl.

6.10 m of 2.88 g/t gold

This step-out drill program, completed months ago with results recently received after an assaying backlog, focused on a previously untested area immediately south of the historic County Line East pit and indicates a potential growing resource at the County Line property. This program intercepted multiple intervals of oxide gold mineralization at and near surface. The East Pit is located approximately 500 meters southeast of the main County Line historic open pit. The Company targets County Line gold production in mid-2026 subject to the receipt of a pending State Reclamation Permit. Fortitude Gold successfully received its full Bureau of Land Management permit approval in September 2025.

The County Line Project is located approximately 16 miles northeast of the Company's operating Isabella Pearl gold mine via Nevada State Route 361. The project is located within both Mineral and Nye Counties, Nevada and straddles the borders between the two. The project has a minimal footprint impact and requires limited infrastructure whereby the Company intends to mine and truck County Line mineralization to its nearby Isabella Pearl operation, leveraging the Company's existing heap leach pad and gold processing facilities. The project includes the expansion of two existing historic open pits and an existing waste rock storage facility, low- and high-grade ore stockpiles, access roads, a mobile crushing facility, and exploration drilling within the proposed Plan of Operations boundary for potential project expansion.

"This County Line East zone drill program consistently intercepted significant intervals expanding oxide gold mineralization at and near surface," stated Mr. Allan Turner, Vice President of Exploration for Fortitude Gold. "Additional backlogged assays from this drill program are forthcoming, but these results demonstrate gold mineralization at the East zone remains open. We look forward to future drill programs to potentially continue mineralization expansion, assist in mine development, as well as adding additional gold resources at the County Line property."

"It is exciting to see the expansion potential of our County Line project with these additional near surface and surface oxide high-grade gold intercepts," stated Mr. Jason Reid, CEO and President of Fortitude Gold. "We are pleased to have recently been granted our project permits from the Bureau of Land Management and await our final State Reclamation approval. We are excited to receive this last approval and begin construction of our second Nevada mine, County Line, which has the potential to expand and grow."

COUNTY LINE EAST PIT SOUTH EXPANSION SEPTEMBER 2025 DRILL SUMMARY HIGHLIGHTS Hole # Angle From Interval Au Hole # Angle From Interval Au deg Meters Meters g/t deg Meters Meters g/t CLRC-333 -90 0.00 1.52 0.20 CLRC-355 -90 12.19 1.52 0.21 3.05 18.29 0.35 15.24 7.62 0.37 CLRC-334 -45 0.00 15.24 0.34 22.86 9.14 0.23 16.76 9.14 0.32 CLRC-356 -45 10.67 3.05 0.25 28.96 1.52 0.48 15.24 1.52 0.20 77.72 6.10 0.42 19.81 4.57 0.22 CLRC-335 -55 0.00 18.29 0.42 25.91 3.05 0.30 21.34 7.62 0.37 30.48 6.10 0.43 59.44 1.52 0.54 CLRC-357 -45 6.10 9.14 0.23 CLRC-346 -90 0.00 10.67 0.36 16.76 13.72 0.41 13.72 12.19 0.27 CLRC-358 -90 10.67 1.52 0.24 33.53 10.67 0.27 16.76 1.52 0.24 CLRC-347 -55 0.00 16.76 0.55 21.34 3.05 0.28 24.38 18.29 0.38 27.43 3.05 0.31 CLRC-348 -70 0.00 9.14 0.50 CLRC-359 -50 10.67 3.05 0.21 incl. 4.57 1.52 1.13 19.81 12.19 0.49 10.67 27.43 0.28 CLRC-360 -55 0.00 1.52 0.23 44.20 1.52 1.10 4.57 1.52 0.22 92.96 4.57 1.34 10.67 4.57 0.28 CLRC-352 -55 0.00 3.05 0.28 28.96 9.14 2.01 9.14 7.62 0.34 incl. 30.48 6.10 2.88 22.86 1.52 0.21 42.67 13.72 0.43 28.96 9.14 0.31 CLRC-378 -50 10.67 4.57 0.26 39.62 1.52 0.24 19.81 6.10 0.40 CLRC-353 -55 1.52 3.05 0.22 CLRC-415 -45 0.00 15.24 0.52 6.10 13.72 0.55 15.24 6.10 0.21 21.34 3.05 0.24 27.43 19.81 0.25 27.43 7.62 0.51 91.44 4.57 0.61 36.58 3.05 0.35 CLRC-416 -45 32.00 12.19 0.38 41.15 3.05 0.24 Assays by American Assay Laboratories, Sparks, Nevada, USA. Meters downhole, not true width. CLRC-354 -55 0.00 16.76 0.43 19.81 9.14 0.23 32.00 3.05 0.32 36.58 3.05 0.32 44.20 4.57 0.31

About Fortitude Gold Corp.:

Fortitude Gold is a U.S. based gold producer targeting projects with low operating costs, high margins, and strong returns on capital. The Company's strategy is to grow organically, remain debt-free, and distribute dividends. The Company's Nevada Mining Unit consists of seven high-grade gold properties located in the Walker Lane Mineral Belt and an eighth high-grade gold property in west central Nevada. The Isabella Pearl gold mine, located on the Isabella Pearl mineralized trend, is currently in production and County Line is our next targeted mine build. Nevada, U.S.A. is among the world's premier mining friendly jurisdictions.

