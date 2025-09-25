

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Trump administration's stop work order on Revolution Wind has been dismissed by a federal judge, allowing construction of the almost finished offshore wind farm that serves Connecticut and Rhode Island, to start up right away.



The $6 billion project, which was created by Skyborn Renewables and Denmark's Ørsted, was 80 percent finished when the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management suddenly stopped construction on August 22 due to unidentified national security concerns.



Developers were estimated to be losing $2.3 million every day as a result of the pause, and there was a chance that delays would cause the completion to be pushed back by years.



U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth said in his decision on Monday that the halt threatened 'irreparable harm,' pointing out that billions of dollars and over 1,000 workers were involved. By refusing to uphold the injunction, he made it possible for installation to begin this week.



President Donald Trump, who has pledged to tear down offshore wind development in favor of expanding fossil fuels, is disappointed by the decision. The Trump administration has already reduced funding for wind projects, halted new projects, and revoked permits.



Joining union workers and local officials in celebrating the decision, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee described it as a lifeline for jobs and a step toward reducing energy costs.



Officials in both states expressed a willingness to continue discussions with Washington regarding a stronger regional energy strategy, despite the administration's apparent appeal.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News