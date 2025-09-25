

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With a significant rebranding, Aldi is simplifying its shelves. The rapidly expanding bargain supermarket chain will combine its private labels under 'The Aldi Brand' and reduce its private labels from roughly 90 to 26. Popular brands like Simply Nature and Clancy's will continue to exist, but they will use the slogan 'An Aldi Original.'



The action coincides with the rise in popularity of private labels. With U.S. spending on private labels reaching a record $271 billion in 2024, consumers increasingly view store brands as smart alternatives rather than compromises.



Additionally, competitors like Whole Foods, Kroger, and Amazon are investing heavily in their own proprietary brands.



Aldi's approach is to simplify its offerings without offending devoted customers. The new Aldi branding will incorporate some established but less recognizable brands, like Baker's Corner and Dakota's Pride.



The supermarket chain, which has more than 2,500 locations in the US and plans to open 200 more this year, claims that the redesign reflects the way customers already discuss its goods.



'Customers often refer to everything as the Aldi brand, so we made it easier,' said Scott Patton, chief commercial officer at Aldi.



Aldi is relying on its private-label strength to support growth and strengthen its reputation for reasonable prices, as proven by the nearly 27 percent increase in foot traffic per store since 2022.



