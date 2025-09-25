

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The greenback climbed to 2-day highs of 1.1728 against the euro and 0.7957 against the franc.



The greenback advanced to near a 3-week high of 1.3426 against the pound and a 3-week high of 148.91 against the yen.



The greenback rose to near 5-week highs of 1.3907 against the loonie and 0.5808 against the kiwi.



The greenback rose to a 2-day high of 0.6574 against the aussie, from an early 6-day low of 0.6628.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.16 against the euro, 0.88 against the franc, 1.32 against the pound, 150.00 against the yen, 1.41 against the loonie, 0.57 against the kiwi and 0.63 against the aussie.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News