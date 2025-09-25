Implantica steps up to close the treatment gap with RefluxStop® as main device competitor exits Europe and the UK

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of introducing advanced technology into the body, including a unique device RefluxStop® for the treatment of acid reflux, a treatment field with 1 billion sufferers, announces its commitment to expand the availability of RefluxStop and training of new centers across Europe and the UK in view of the recent announcement to withdraw the LINX1 Reflux Management System from the European market effective March 31, 2026, as reported across many media outlets.

Dr. Peter Forsell, Implantica's founder, CEO, and the inventor of RefluxStop®, says, "We are 100% devoted to serving reflux patients, as well as the surgeons and gastroenterologists dedicated to their care, with the state-of-the-art RefluxStop device. With more than 1400 patients treated, excellent long-term clinical outcomes, and over 45 centers of excellence established across Europe, RefluxStop is very well positioned to fill the upcoming treatment gap as our main device competitor exits the European market. I believe the groundbreaking design and strong clinical potential of RefluxStop® will make it a true game-changer for the many hundreds of millions of people suffering from acid reflux in Europe and worldwide."

1LINX is a trademark of Torax Medical Inc.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop®, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop®

RefluxStop® is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Longer established surgical options for GORD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower oesophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStop® device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower oesophageal sphincter in its original, natural position.

The RefluxStop® mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

