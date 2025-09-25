Cordel Group's proof-of-concept (PoC) contract with Transport for London (TfL) marks the company's first engagement with an urban mass transit operator. The PoC will initially cover overground segments (about 55%) of the Central line but also involves the development of a solution for the underground. If this engagement is successful, then a wider commercial deployment should follow, most likely starting in H127.We estimate that expansion into the underground segment could also meaningfully increase Cordel's global total addressable market. It is also notable that TfL intends to deploy the platform for both safety and asset management on the network, the latter of which has become possible through the company's work on Positive Train Control (PTC) in the US.

