

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Europe's new car registrations increased for the second straight month in August, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA, said on Thursday.



New car sales registered an annual increase of 5.3 percent in August compared to a 7.4 percent rise in July. This was the second straight month of growth.



However, EU car registrations edged down 0.1 percent in the year-to-date period.



Battery-electric car sales surged 30.2 percent and sales of hybrid-electric cars advanced 14.1 percent. Plug-in-hybrid electric cars recorded its sixth straight month of continuous strong growth with a 54.5 percent increase.



Meanwhile, there was a 16.3 percent fall for petrol and a 17.5 percent decline for diesel vehicle sales.



In the first eight months of 2025, three out of the four largest markets in the EU accounted for 62 percent of battery-electric car registrations. Battery-electric car sales increased 39.2 percent in Germany, while there was a fall of 2 percent in France.



Registrations of plug-in-hybrid electric cars continued to grow in the year-to-date period on higher sales in Spain, Germany and Italy. Consequently, plug-in-hybrid electric cars represent 8.8 percent of EU car registrations, up from 6.9 percent.



On the other hand, with decreases across major markets, petrol car sales slid 19.7 percent in the EU. Similarly, the diesel car market declined 25.7 percent. As a result, the market share of petrol plunged to 28.1 percent and that of diesel cars dropped to 9.4 percent.



