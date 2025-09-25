

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Woodside Energy Group Ltd. (WDS, WDS.AX), Japan Suiso Energy, Ltd. (JSE), and The Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. (KEPCO) said on Thursday that they teamed up under a new memorandum of understanding to develop a liquid hydrogen supply chain between Australia and Japan.



With this, the companies plan to create a supply chain to produce liquid hydrogen at H2Perth Project and ship the commodity in liquid hydrogen carriers to receiving terminals in Japan.



Woodside's H2Perth Project is expected to be located in the Rockingham and Kwinana Industrial Zones in Perth, Western Australia.



The facility is intended to produce liquid hydrogen via natural gas reforming, with an aim to achieve net zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions from the start of operations. This could be achieved through the application of carbon capture and storage, and others.



