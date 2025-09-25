

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma PLC (HLMA.L), a group of safety equipment companies, reported strong progress in the first half of the financial year, despite varied market conditions and a challenging economic and geopolitical environment. As a result, the company has raised its full-year revenue growth guidance.



Halma now expects to deliver low double-digit percentage organic revenue growth at constant currency for the current financial year, up from its previous guidance of upper single-digit growth. This upgrade is primarily driven by stronger-than-expected performance in photonics within the Environmental & Analysis sector.



The company noted that order intake continues to outpace both year-to-date revenue and the comparable period last year, supporting the revised growth outlook.



There is no change to the Adjusted EBIT margin guidance, which is still expected to be modestly above the midpoint of the 19-23% target range for the year.



