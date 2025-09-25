Raspberry Pi and NComputing Partner to Deliver Affordable, Secure, and Powerful Enterprise Endpoints with Raspberry Pi 500+ all-in-one keyboard computer and LEAF OS

SAN FRANCISCO and CAMBRIDGE, England, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raspberry Pi and NComputing today announced a strategic collaboration to bring the Raspberry Pi 500+ all-in-one keyboard computer to the enterprise market. Combined with NComputing's LEAF OS, this solution delivers an affordable, powerful, and secure endpoint designed for organizations adopting VDI, DaaS, and SaaS at scale.

Windows 10 reaches its end-of-life in 2025, and more than 40% of existing devices cannot migrate to Windows 11. For businesses, this creates mounting challenges around security, compliance, and application compatibility. Enterprises now face costly hardware refresh cycles, growing IT complexity, and heightened exposure to cyber risks.

The new Raspberry Pi 500+, released today, is a premium desktop replacement featuring the same powerful quad-core 64-bit Arm processor as the widely adopted Raspberry Pi 5 inside a high-quality compact keyboard. Raspberry Pi 500+ offers Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth, Gigabit Ethernet, 16GB RAM, a swappable 256GB SSD, and a tactile and ergonomic keyboard.

Raspberry Pi 500+ with LEAF OS offers a compelling alternative to traditional PCs and laptops. The solution enables organizations to:

Run workloads in the cloud, not at the endpoint , reducing risks while simplifying IT operations, with LEAF OS supporting Microsoft AVD, Windows 365, RDS, Citrix, Omnissa Horizon, and other popular VDI and DaaS solutions.





, reducing risks while simplifying IT operations, with LEAF OS supporting Microsoft AVD, Windows 365, RDS, Citrix, Omnissa Horizon, and other popular VDI and DaaS solutions. Adopt a secure-by-design OS - LEAF OS is a fully locked-down, read-only Linux operating system with no local data storage, virtually eliminating attack vectors and hardening endpoint security.





- LEAF OS is a fully locked-down, read-only Linux operating system with no local data storage, virtually eliminating attack vectors and hardening endpoint security. Optimize performance for VDI, DaaS, and SaaS applications, with full support for USB peripherals, ensuring a seamless user experience.





for VDI, DaaS, and SaaS applications, with full support for USB peripherals, ensuring a seamless user experience. Centrally manage endpoints with PMC Endpoint Manager , streamlining configuration, updates, and support.





with , streamlining configuration, updates, and support. Lower costs by eliminating unnecessary hardware, software, and operational expenses while consolidating form factor into a space-saving keyboard design.

Executive Quotes

"Raspberry Pi 500+ brings enterprise-ready performance in a compact, keyboard-based form factor," said Eben Upton, CEO, Raspberry Pi (LON:RPI)."By working with NComputing, enterprises can now deploy this device with LEAF OS to securely deliver Windows 11 and cloud-based applications, all at a fraction of the cost of traditional endpoints."

"Partnering with Raspberry Pi allows us to bring an innovative, cost-effective, and secure solution to organizations facing the Windows 10 end-of-life challenge," said Young Song, CEO, NComputing. "Raspberry Pi 500+ with LEAF OS empowers IT teams to simplify endpoint management, reduce operational overhead, and significantly lower total cost of ownership."

