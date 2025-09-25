Anzeige
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.: Broadridge Successfully Delivers ISO 20022 Cash Messaging Capabilities for its Post-Trade Clients

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), today announced that it has delivered full ISO 20022 cash processing capabilities for its global bank and broker/dealer clients. This positions clients well ahead of the November 2025 Swift Standard Release.

"At Broadridge, we are committed to making sure that our clients are positioned to use mandatory change as a springboard for growth," said Danny Green, Head of International Post-Trade Solutions at Broadridge. "The Swift ISO 20022 transition marks the most significant change in Swift messaging that the financial markets have seen in more than 20 years. As an industry leader, we have implemented this change across our post-trade platform, de-risking the transition for clients and minimizing their cost to implement. As a result, our clients are not only compliant with the November 2025 deadline, ahead of schedule, but are positioned to take advantage of the enhanced capabilities that ISO 20022 provides."

The ISO 20022 migration enables more sophisticated message processing with significantly enhanced data structure and flexibility compared to the relatively limited scope of legacy formats. The new messaging standard allows for more structured and detailed business information, providing greater transparency in financial transactions.

Broadridge's implementation strategy has focused on creating a foundation for future enhancements, ensuring clients are positioned for potential future expansions of the ISO 20022 standard. This approach demonstrates how Broadridge helps clients navigate mandatory market changes through its proactive product management and collaborative implementation methodology.

With the November 2025 deadline approaching, when Swift will discontinue processing ISO 15022 payment messaging formats, Broadridge's timely preparation and successful client implementations underscore the company's position as a trusted partner in critical market infrastructure transitions.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients - driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in equities, fixed income, and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Media Contacts:

Europe
Jessica.Bromham@cognitomedia.com

North America
Gregg.Rosenberg@broadridge.com

Asia-Pacific
asia-broadridge@teneostrategy.com

Broadridge Logo.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/326728/Broadridge_2023_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/broadridge-successfully-delivers-iso-20022-cash-messaging-capabilities-for-its-post-trade-clients-302566294.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
