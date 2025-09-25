Clarivate Plc: Clarivate Unveils Citation Laureates 2025 - Highlighting Nobel-Class Research with Global Impact

22 Researchers Recognized, Including First Citation Laureate Based in Mainland China

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced the Citation Laureates 2025 - a distinguished group of 22 researchers whose work is of Nobel class. Selected by experts at the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI) at Clarivate, these individuals have made pioneering contributions that are shaping the future of science and society.

Since the program's inception, 83 Citation Laureates have gone on to receive Nobel Prizes, often years after their initial recognition by Clarivate.

Citation Laureates' foundational research papers rank among the most highly cited in their fields, reflecting exceptional influence across disciplines and borders. This year's Laureates have advanced knowledge in fields of urgent global relevance, including:

Physiology or Medicine: Leukemia, appetite regulation, and immune system research

Leukemia, appetite regulation, and immune system research Physics: Signal processing, quantum computing, interstellar chemistry, and image compression

Signal processing, quantum computing, interstellar chemistry, and image compression Chemistry: Energy storage, green chemistry, sustainable energy, and cell engineering

Energy storage, green chemistry, sustainable energy, and cell engineering Economics: Remote work, automation, inequality, poverty, and the economic impact of culture and discrimination

The 2025 Laureates are affiliated with leading academic institutions in eight countries/regions. Ten are based in the United States, three in France, two each in Germany, Japan, and Switzerland, and one each in Canada, the Netherlands, and - for the first time - Mainland China.

Tao Zhang, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Professor at the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, is recognized for pioneering work in single-atom catalysis, a breakthrough that enables more efficient and sustainable chemical reactions. His selection as the first Citation Laureate based in Mainland China reflects the country's growing influence in global science. According to the latest G20 research and innovation scorecard from ISI, Mainland China led the G20 in research output in 2024 with nearly 900,000 papers - triple its 2015 volume.

Tao Zhang, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Professor at the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, said: "It is my great honor to receive the Citation Laureates 2025 award, which is a full recognition of the originality and international impact of our work. In the past, my collaborators and I created the concept of Single-Atom Catalysis by standing on the shoulders of others. Looking ahead, I hope that more young scientists will stand on our shoulders to drive catalysis and chemistry to a higher level. I believe that the integration of Single-Atom Catalysis with artificial intelligence will shape a new paradigm of atomically precise catalysis, making catalyst rational design possible and accelerating the advancement of global new energy and green chemical industries."

Emmanuel Thiveaud, Senior Vice President for Research & Analytics, Academia & Government at Clarivate, said: "Each year, the Citation Laureates program highlights researchers whose work has transformed their disciplines and delivered profound societal impact. Their research is not only highly cited but deeply influential. At Clarivate, we are proud to honor these pioneers whose contributions often foreshadow Nobel recognition and help shape a better future."

Since 2002, ISI analysts have used publication and citation data from the Web of Science Core Collection to identify potential Nobel Prize recipients. Out of 64 million articles and proceedings indexed since 1970, less than 0.02% have been cited more than 2,000 times. Citation Laureates are selected from this elite group through rigorous citation analysis and expert insight.

The Citation Laureates 2025 are:

Physiology or Medicine Andrea Ablasser, Professor, Life Sciences, École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, Lausanne, Switzerland Glen N. Barber, Professor, Department of Surgery/Div Surg Oncology, Klotz Chair in Cancer Research, and Director of the Center for Innate Immunity and Inflammation, Pelotonia Institute for Immuno-Oncology, The James Cancer Center, Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio, United States Zhijian 'James' Chen, George L. MacGregor Distinguished Chair in Biomedical Science, Director of the Inflammation Research Center, and Professor of Molecular Biology, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, United States; Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator "for elucidating the cGAS-STING pathway, a fundamental mechanism of innate immunity" John E. Dick, Senior Scientist, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, and Helga and Antonio De Gasperis Chair in Blood Cancer Stem Cell Research, University Health Network; Professor, Department of Molecular Genetics, and University Professor, University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada "for identifying leukemia stem cells and establishing their relevance in therapy failure and disease recurrence, thereby shifting the focus for many types of cancer and their treatments" Kenji Kangawa, Former Director General of the Research Institute, National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center, Osaka, Japan Masayasu Kojima, Professor Emeritus, Institute for Molecular Biosciences, Institute of Life Science, Kurume University, Kurume, Fukuoka, Japan "for discovery of ghrelin, a hormone regulating appetite, energy, and metabolism" Physics Ingrid Daubechies, James B. Duke Distinguished Professor Emerita of Mathematics, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, United States Stéphane Mallat, Professor, Chair of Data Sciences, Collège de France, Paris, France Yves Meyer, Professor Emeritus of Mathematics, École Normale Supérieure Paris-Saclay, Paris, France "for advancing wavelet theory, a revolution in mathematics and physics with practical applications including image processing" David P. DiVincenzo, Director, Institute of Theoretical Nanoelectronics, Peter Grünberg Institute, Forschungszentrum Jülich, Jülich, Germany; Professor, Institute for Quantum Information, RWTH Aachen University, Aachen, Germany Daniel Loss, Professor, Theoretical Physics, Director of the Center for Quantum Computing and Quantum Coherence (QC2), and Co-Director of National Center on Spin Qubits (NCCR SPIN), University of Basel, Basel, Switzerland "for proposing the Loss-DiVincenzo model for quantum computing, using electron spins in quantum dots as qubits" Ewine F. van Dishoeck, Professor of Molecular Astrophysics, Leiden University, Leiden, The Netherlands; External Scientific Member, Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics, Garching, Germany

"for pioneering contributions to astrochemistry revealing interstellar molecular clouds and their role in star and planet formation" Chemistry Clifford P. Brangwynne, Director, Omenn-Darling Bioengineering Institute, June K. Wu '92 Professor in Engineering, and Professor of Chemical and Biological Engineering, Princeton University, Princeton, New Jersey, United States; Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator Anthony A. Hyman, Director and Research Group Leader, Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics, Dresden, Germany Michael K. Rosen, Mar Nell and F. Andrew Bell Distinguished Chair of the Biophysics Department, Investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, United States "for discoveries on the role of phase-separated biomolecular condensates in biochemical organization of the cell" Jean-Marie Tarascon, Professor of Chemistry, Collège de France, Paris, France "for fundamental advances and novel applications in energy storage and conversion technology" Tao Zhang, Academician of Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Professor, Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Dalian, Mainland China "for seminal contributions to the development of Single-Atom Catalysis and applications" Economics David Autor, Daniel (1972) and Gail Rubinfeld Professor, Department of Economics, MIT, Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States Lawrence F. Katz, Elisabeth Allison Professor of Economics, Department of Economics, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States "for seminal analysis of wage structure, earnings inequality, educational advance, and technological change" Marianne Bertrand, Chris P. Dialynas Distinguished Service Professor of Economics, University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Chicago, Illinois, United States Sendhil Mullainathan, Peter de Florez Professor, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and Economics (Dual Appointment), MIT, Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States "for joint research on racial discrimination, corporate governance, and other aspects of labor economics determined by psychology and culture" Nicholas Bloom, William Eberle Professor of Economics, Department of Economics, Stanford University, Stanford, California, United States "for analyzing the impact of economic and political uncertainty on investment, employment and growth"

While the Citation Laureates program does not aim to predict Nobel Prize recipients in a specific year, it highlights researchers whose work is of Nobel class and deserving of global recognition.

Notes to editors:

Learn more about the Citation Laureates selection methodology and explore the research contributions of this year's Laureates on the Clarivate blog.

View the full list of Citation Laureates named since 2002 in the Hall of Citation Laureates.

David Pendlebury, Head of Research Analysis at the Institute for Scientific Information at Clarivate, is available for interview.

The 2025 Nobel Prize announcements will take place from 6-13 October and will be streamed live at www.nobelprize.org.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

Media contact:

Rebecca Krahenbuhl, Senior Manager, External Communications, Academia & Government

newsroom@clarivate.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159266/Clarivate_Logo_v1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clarivate-unveils-citation-laureates-2025--highlighting-nobel-class-research-with-global-impact-302566406.html