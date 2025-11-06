Clarivate Plc: Fujifilm Selects IPfolio from Clarivate

Maximizing the value of intellectual property assets to support business growth

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, announced today that FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Fujifilm: 4901.T) has selected IPfolio, the premier Clarivate cloud-based intellectual property (IP) management platform. This solution will support Fujifilm, which operates a diverse range of global businesses in healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging, to maximize the efficiency of its IP operations and drive business growth.

IPfolio enables Fujifilm to manage its IP operations across the IP lifecycle from a single workflow platform. It also empowers Fujifilm to make better IP decisions faster and more efficiently. As a result, Fujifilm can better manage and measure its IP activities to support improving business performance.

Naoko Sakuma, Corporate Vice President, General Manager, Intellectual Property Div. at FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, said: "In introducing an IP management system suitable for the AI/DX era to transform our IP operations, we have placed great importance on a highly scalable data infrastructure and seamless integration with various internal and external tools. IPfolio enables us to consolidate IP operations across our diverse business segments into a single platform, while also offering strong interoperability with other systems and tools. By leveraging IPfolio as our information utilization foundation, we will further accelerate the transformation of our IP operations and the strategic use of intellectual property to enhance corporate value."

Maroun S. Mourad, President, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said: "At Clarivate, we are always committed to helping our customers improve how they establish, protect and manage IP. This is a great example of how we support customers to enhance IP management efficiency and effectiveness. Together, we can contribute to Fujifilm's company purpose: Giving our world more smiles; we bring diverse ideas, unique capabilities, and extraordinary people together to change the world."

