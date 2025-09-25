Garo AB: Jonas Klarén will leave his position as President and CEO of GARO at the end of January 2026

Jonas Klarén has resigned from GARO as he has been offered a position as CEO of Assemblin El.

Jonas will remain in his position as President and CEO of GARO until the end of January 2026 and thereafter assist with the handover to the new CEO.

"I love GARO and have really appreciated the time and colleagues at GARO. I see great potential for GARO to continue growing within power supply and electrification in the coming years. But sometimes it happens that you get an offer that simply cannot be refused, no matter how difficult the decision is," says Jonas Klarén.

"As President and CEO, Jonas has, among other things, contributed with positive energy and laid the foundation for a more market-oriented organization to support increased growth and improved profitability in the Group. We regret that his time at GARO will be shorter than expected. We would like to congratulate Jonas on a new fine position and wish him good luck," says Axel Barnekow Widmark

Recruitment of a new President and CEO will begin immediately. The aim is to be able to notify a successor before the end of the year, with an expected completion in the first quarter of 2026.

