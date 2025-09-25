Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.09.2025 08:30 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Garo AB: Jonas Klarén will leave his position as President and CEO of GARO at the end of January 2026

Jonas Klarén has resigned from GARO as he has been offered a position as CEO of Assemblin El.

Jonas will remain in his position as President and CEO of GARO until the end of January 2026 and thereafter assist with the handover to the new CEO.

"I love GARO and have really appreciated the time and colleagues at GARO. I see great potential for GARO to continue growing within power supply and electrification in the coming years. But sometimes it happens that you get an offer that simply cannot be refused, no matter how difficult the decision is," says Jonas Klarén.

"As President and CEO, Jonas has, among other things, contributed with positive energy and laid the foundation for a more market-oriented organization to support increased growth and improved profitability in the Group. We regret that his time at GARO will be shorter than expected. We would like to congratulate Jonas on a new fine position and wish him good luck," says Axel Barnekow Widmark

Recruitment of a new President and CEO will begin immediately. The aim is to be able to notify a successor before the end of the year, with an expected completion in the first quarter of 2026.

For more information, please contact:
Axel Barnekow Widmark, Chairman of the Board: +46 (0)76 830 70 77
Jonas Klarén, President and CEO: +46 (0)70 765 90 34

This information is information that GARO limited liability companies are obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CET on September 25, 2025.

GARO AB (publ) org. No. 556071-7772 is a company that develops, manufactures and markets innovative products and systems for the electrical installation market under its own brand. GARO's customer offering is to provide complete solutions in the product areas Installation, E-mobility, Projects and Temporary Electricity with a focus on electrical safety, user-friendliness and sustainability. GARO was founded in 1939, is headquartered in Gnosjö and is today an international company with operations in several countries. GARO is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker "GARO".
For more information, see www.garo.se


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
