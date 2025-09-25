Anzeige
WKN: A41BLJ | ISIN: SE0025158629 | Ticker-Symbol: MLT0
Tradegate
25.09.25 | 09:48
19,830 Euro
+0,05 % +0,010
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MYCRONIC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYCRONIC AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,74019,88010:07
19,78019,84010:07
25.09.2025 08:00 Uhr
Mycronic AB: Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer

Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for an SLX mask writer from an existing customer in Asia. The order value is in the range of USD 3-5 million. Net sales for the system will be recognized in the current quarter.

The SLX laser mask writer meets rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernization. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for a majority of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing. SLX is a modern and energy efficient mask writer based on the same technology as Mycronic's mask writers for displays.

"This system has previously been installed at the customer's site as part of a qualification project, which is now completed. With the good results achieved, we are happy to transfer ownership of the system to the customer", says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

Mycronic's Pattern Generators division provides mask writers and metrology systems for display manufacturing and production of semiconductors.

For additional information, please contact:
Charlott Samuelsson
Sr VP Pattern Generators
Tel: +46 70 984 42 82
E-mail: charlott.samuelsson@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46 70 558 39 19
E-mail: sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com


The information in this press release was published on September 25, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. CEST.

About Mycronic
Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

