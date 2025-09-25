Anzeige
WKN: A2JJ96 | ISIN: SE0011166974 | Ticker-Symbol: WILC
Frankfurt
25.09.25 | 08:04
6,965 Euro
-1,14 % -0,080
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.09.2025 07:30 Uhr
Fabege AB: Fabege sells residential development rights in Västra Kungsholmen

Fabege is selling 7,800 square metres of development rights in part of the Paradiset 23 property in Stadshagen to Besqab. The purchase price is SEK 200 million and will be paid in cash.

The sale is intended to be carried out as a property subdivision from the remaining part of Paradiset 23, which comprises a renovated and well-let office building. The building rights include approximately 7,500 sqm of residential building rights and around 300 sqm of commercial premises, as well as a garage in the basement. The transfer is expected to take place in the beginning of May 2026.

The sale is made without deduction of deferred tax and results in earnings of SEK -6m before tax and SEK 22m including reversal of deferred tax.

- After many years of planning for the property Paradiset 23, we are pleased to now hand over the project for the residential development to Besqab. This will contribute positively to the area's future, while we continue to develop the office components, says Stefan Dahlbo, CEO of Fabege.

The local development plan for Fabege's Paradiset 23 and 27 properties came into force in November 2024. Based on the plan, an existing office block at Paradiset 23 is being demolished to make way for housing. That is the part that is now being sold to Besqab.

The new local development plan also permits the extension of office premises at Paradiset 27. Fabege intends to continue the development of Paradiset 27 under the name Tegelterassen. The total lettable office space is approximately 36,000 sqm, of which 14,000 sqm is in the possible extension.

More information about Tegelterrassen is available at: https://www.fabege.se/en/lokaler/tegelterrassen/

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Dahlbo
CEO
Phone: 08-555 148 10
E-mail to Stefan Dahlbo

Johan Zachrisson
Head of Business Development
Phone: +46 76 720 34 19
E-mail to Johan Zachrisson

Julia Emnell
Communications Officer
Phone: +46 76-771 72 99
E-mail to Julia Emnell

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
