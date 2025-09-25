Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.09.2025
D-BOX Technologies Inc.
D-BOX Technologies Inc.: D-BOX Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. ("D-BOX" or the "Corporation") (TSX: DBO), held its annual and special meeting of shareholders today (the "Meeting"). A total of 114,410,896 Class A common shares of the Corporation (representing approximately 51.46% of all issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation) were represented at the Meeting. D-BOX announces that shareholders of the Corporation voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the Meeting by the Corporation. The complete voting results for each item of business at the Meeting are presented below.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

All of the proposed nominees for the Board of Directors in the proxy circular dated August 14, 2025 were elected at the Meeting.

NAME OF NOMINEEVOTES FOR% FORVOTES AGAINST
 % AGAINST
Naveen Prasad109,011,36599.93%73,1980.07%
Brigitte Bourque109,045,02399.96%39,5400.04%
Daniel Marks109,004,60599.93%79,9580.07%
Dave McLurg109,004,60599.93%79,9580.07%
Lori Tersigni109,001,60599.92%82,9580.08%

At a meeting of the Board of Directors held immediately following the Meeting, Brigitte Bourque stepped down as Chair of the Board. The Board then appointed Dave McLurg, a current independent director, to serve as its new Chair, effective immediately.

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

Ernst & Young LLP were appointed as independent auditors of the Corporation until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successor is appointed, and the Directors were authorized to fix their remuneration.

VOTES FOR% FORVOTES WITHHELD
% WITHHELD
105,444,90692.16%8,965,9907.84%

RATIFICATION OF OMNIBUS INCENTIVE PLAN

A new omnibus long-term incentive compensation plan was ratified, confirmed and approved by the shareholders:

VOTES FOR% FORVOTES AGAINST % AGAINST
100,370,45992.01%8,714,1047.99%

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is a global leader in haptic technology, delivering immersive motion experiences that engage the body and spark the imagination. Our patented systems synchronize motion, vibration, and texture with on-screen content, enhancing storytelling across various platforms. With over 25 years of innovation, D-BOX's solutions are utilized in movie theaters, sim racing, and simulation & training. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in Los Angeles, USA, D-BOX continues to redefine how audiences experience media worldwide. Visit https://www.d-box.com/.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

D-BOX Media Relations
media@d-box.com


