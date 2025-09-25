

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Sweden decreased for the sixth straight month in August, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.



The producer price index dropped 0.7 percent year-on-year in August, following a 0.6 percent decrease in July.



Prices for capital goods declined 2.2 percent from last year. Meanwhile, costs for consumer goods increased by 0.6 percent, and those for energy-related products climbed by 10.9 percent.



Excluding energy-related products, the producer price index also decreased 2.2 percent from last year.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.5 percent, following a 1.1 percent rise in July.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News