

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar in the European session on Thursday.



Meanwhile, investor mood was damaged by elements such as Trump tariffs, the increase in the H-1B visa fee, and ongoing outflows of foreign funds.



Against the U.S. dollar, the greenback advanced to a 2-day high of 88.61 from an early low of 88.79.



If the rupee extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around the 87.00 region.



