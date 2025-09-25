

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate increased in August after falling in the previous month, the survey data on the labor force from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate climbed to 4.9 percent in August from 4.5 percent in July. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.0 percent.



The number of unemployed people rose to 152,000 in August from 136,000 in the prior month, the agency said.



Data showed that the employment rate stood at 70.0 percent versus 69.7 percent in July.



On a trend basis, the unemployment rate held steady at 4.7 percent.



