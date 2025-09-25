

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold held just below a record high on Thursday, as traders weighed positive U.S. housing market data and awaited comments from several Federal Reserve officials for additional clues on the outlook for interest rates.



Spot gold edged up by 0.4 percent to $3,752.03 per ounce in European trade, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $3,780.50.



Gold prices pulled back sharply on Wednesday following mixed messages from Fed officials on interest rates.



San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on Wednesday she expects further reductions ahead but making those policy adjustments will likely be required to balance both inflation and employment goals.



Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has expressed disappointment that Fed Chair Jerome Powell hasn't clearly established an agenda for cutting rates.



More Fed officials will be speaking later in the day, including John Williams, Austan Goolsbee, Jeffrey Schmid, Michelle Bowman and Michael Barr.



In economic releases, the release of U.S. weekly jobless claims, durable goods orders and existing home sales may garner some attention in the New York session, ahead of Friday's key PCE inflation data.



Treasury yields steadied after rising across the curve in the prior session. The dollar index was little changed after climbing Wednesday as data showed sales of new U.S. single-family homes surged to the highest level in more than 3-1/2 years in August.



