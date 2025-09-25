

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.



The Secretary reiterated President Donald Trump's call for the killing of Ukrainians to stop and the need for Moscow to take meaningful steps toward a durable resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war.



Meanwhile, addressing the General Assembly's 80th session in New York Wednesday, Ukraine's President Zelensky has warned that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin 'will keep driving the war forward wider and deeper' beyond Ukraine.



He pleaded to leaders not to stay silent while Russia keeps dragging the war on. 'Please speak out and condemn it. Please join us in defending life and international law, and order. People are waiting for action,' he said.



