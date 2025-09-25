Marti Technologies, Inc. ("Marti" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MRT), Türkiye's leading mobility super app, today announced its inclusion in the S&P Global Broad Market Index ("S&P Global BMI"), effective as of Monday, September 22, 2025.

"Joining the S&P Global BMI marks an important milestone for Marti as we continue to build strong momentum in our ride-hailing business, expand our footprint and accelerate monetization," said Oguz Alper Oktem, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Marti. "This inclusion will expand our visibility among index-tracking and new investors as we continue to scale our ride-hailing operations to capture Türkiye's long-term mobility market opportunity."

The S&P Global BMI is a comprehensive equity market index, covering more than 14,000 companies across developed and emerging markets. This rules-based index employs a transparent and consistent methodology across all countries, including Türkiye.

About Marti:

Founded in 2018, Marti is Türkiye's leading mobility app, offering a wide variety of transportation services. Marti operates a ride-hailing service that matches riders with car, motorcycle and taxi drivers and also operates a large fleet of rental e-mopeds, e-bikes and e-scooters. All of Marti's offerings are serviced by proprietary software systems and IoT infrastructure. For more information, visit www.marti.tech.

