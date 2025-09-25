

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - The Danish National Police has raised the crisis level after overnight drone flights over Danish airspace forced Aalborg airport in the north of the country to close temporarily.



Drones were also spotted in three other airports in southern Denmark - Esbjerg, Sønderborg and Skrydstrup, reports say.



Denmark's defense minister Troels Lund Poulsen said at a news conference that it was a 'hybrid attack,' apparently carried out by a 'professional actor.'



He told reporters that the drones were launched locally and there is no evidence of Russia behind Monday night's incident.



But Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said she cannot rule out Russian involvement in it.



Denmark has raised the issue with NATO, but it is not clear if the government opted to invoke Article 4, which requires the 32-nation defense alliance to convene a meeting.



