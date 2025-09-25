TOKYO, Sept 25, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi High-Tech Corporation ("Hitachi High-Tech"), and ELITechGroup S.p.A. (Head Office: Italy, "ELITech") have entered a Collaboration, Manufacturing and Supply Agreement (the "Agreement") in the field of molecular testing for infectious disease.Hitachi High-Tech has development and technical capabilities such as photometric analysis and automation utilized for its life sciences and in-vitro diagnostics products. ELITech offers fully automated PCR*1 testing systems and reagents for the European market, with a particular strength in reagents for a wide range of test items. Both companies have been jointly developing fully automated PCR testing system (the "System") primarily for the diagnosis and monitoring treatment of infectious diseases. This Agreement governs that Hitachi High-Tech supplies of the System to ELITech.The System offers continuous sample and reagent loading as well as random-access capabilities in accordance with the needs of the laboratory, together with fully automated functions from sample preparation to measurement. The joint development efforts will focus on creating innovative and flexible PCR platform that enhances operational efficiency in microbiology and virology laboratories, ultimately contributing to improved patient care.In Japan, Hitachi High-Tech will exhibit the System under the name "LABOSPECT GA-5" at the JACLaS EXPO 2025 in Yokohama, Japan, from October 3 through October 5, 2025.*1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR): A method of amplifying very small samples of DNA fragments from cells.BackgroundIn the field of healthcare, molecular testing is used to figure out the risks of diseases and constitution and to diagnose diseases based on their genetic information. The PCR method was also used during the COVID-19 pandemic and has become more widely used. As such, there is a need to improve the efficiency of testing operations through automation and reduction of testing times for multiple test items. Hitachi High-Tech and ELITech have been jointly developing a fully automated molecular testing system that can detect viruses and bacteria at an early stage. In addition, this system utilizes the technologies of Precision System Science Co., Ltd., with whom Hitachi High-Tech has a business alliance with respect to the genetic testing business.Future DevelopmentGoing forward, Hitachi High-Tech will continue to foster innovation in the area of infectious diseases with ELITech, and through this partnership and others, we will build strong and long-term relationships with our partners. Hitachi High-Tech support offering of personalized medical care for each and every patient by "Diagnosis x Therapy x Digital," providing Lumada solution through the installed base (Digitalized Assets) and domain knowledge. We aim to "make patient smile with frontline healthcare workers" and "create a society without fear of cancer" for realizing a harmonized society where environment, wellbeing and economic growth are in balance.About Hitachi High-TechHitachi High-Tech provides cutting-edge technologies, products and services to society and customers with its corporate vision of "Changing the World and Future with the Power of Knowledge" to contribute to a sustainable global environment, healthy, safe and secure lives, and the sustained development of science and industry. We manufacture and sell clinical analyzers, biotechnology products and radiation therapy systems in the healthcare field, semiconductor manufacturing and inspection equipment in the semiconductor field, as well as analytical systems and electron microscopes used in environmental fields and materials research. We are also engaged in a wide range of business areas globally, providing high added-value solutions in battery, communication infrastructure, railway inspection, digital and other industrial and social infrastructure fields. By deeply understanding the issues facing society and our customers, and utilizing the installed base (Digitalized Assets) and domain knowledge, we provide digital service through Lumada 3.0, enhanced by AI. Along with the Inspire 2027, Hitachi Group's New Management plan, we contribute to realize a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth coexist in harmony. The company's consolidated revenues for FY2024 were approx. JPY 756.5 billion. For further information, visit https://www.hitachi-hightech.com/global/en/About ELITechELITechGroup is a global leader in in-vitro diagnostics, serving hospitals and diagnostic laboratories in over 100 countries through a direct sales network and trusted distribution partners. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive range of diagnostic products and solutions, including instruments, reagents, and software. With a global team of about 600 professionals, ELITechGroup is proud to be a part of Bruker Corporation. Alongside Bruker's other businesses in the Bruker Microbiology and Infection Diagnostics division (BMID), ELITechGroup remains deeply committed to fully meeting the evolving needs of its customers. The company continues to develop state-of-the-art technologies and innovative solutions that address the challenges faced by today's-and tomorrow's-laboratories. For more information, visit the ELITech website (https://www.elitechgroup.com/).Business ContactMolecular Systems Marketing Dept.,Sales and Marketing Div.,Diagnostic System Business,Healthcare Business Group,Hitachi High-Tech CorporationContact formSource: Hitachi, Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.