

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer sentiment remained unchanged at a low level in September amid political uncertainty, monthly survey data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index held steady at 87 in September and also matched expectations.



The index measuring consumers' view about future personal financial situation rose slightly to -15, while the one related to their past personal financial situation remained stable at -21.



The proportion of households believing it is a good time to make major purchases dropped sharply in September. The corresponding balance decreased by four points to -31, the lowest level since August 2024.



Households' opinion on their ability to save, both current and future, strengthened in September. The gauge for their future savings capacity moved up three points to 17, reaching a historic maximum, and the one related to their current savings capacity climbed two points to 20.



Consumers believed that it is a good idea to save as the balance of opinion rose one point to 36, after losing six in the previous month.



Consumers' assessment about the past and future standard of living rose one point each. The index for past standard of living rose to -73 and that for future standard of living hit -63.



Households' fears about unemployment dropped in September as the index fell one point to 55.



The proportion of households who assessed that prices will increase over the next twelve months dropped in September, as the index declined to -27 from -25. The index measuring past consumer prices remained at -8, the same as in August.



