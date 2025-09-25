More than 45 abstracts, including five late-breaking presentations and recognition in Presidential Symposium, showcase impact of approved medicines and potential of next-generation pipeline

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) will highlight data across its extensive Oncology portfolio at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025, being held October 17-21 in Berlin, Germany. Data from more than 45 company-sponsored, investigator-sponsored, and collaborative research abstracts, including 11 oral/mini oral presentations and five late-breaking sessions, will be presented across Pfizer's core scientific modalities and key tumor areas.

"At ESMO, Pfizer is demonstrating how earlier interventions with our innovative medicines have the potential to deliver greater impact to even more patients," said Jeff Legos, Chief Oncology Officer, Pfizer. "The survival benefits we're seeing across certain cancer types reinforce our commitment to accelerating innovative medicines that bring new hope to patients everywhere, while pipeline data highlight the next wave of potential breakthroughs that could transform care for even more people living with cancer."

Pfizer will share highlights from its leading Oncology portfolio at ESMO, including:

In a Presidential Symposium, unprecedented survival results from the Phase 3 EV-303 trial (KEYNOTE-905) evaluating PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv), a Nectin-4 directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), plus KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab)* in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer who are ineligible for or declined cisplatin-based chemotherapy, showing potential to redefine standard of care in these patients (Presentation LBA2)

(enfortumab vedotin-ejfv), a Nectin-4 directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), plus KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab)* in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer who are ineligible for or declined cisplatin-based chemotherapy, showing potential to redefine standard of care in these patients (Presentation LBA2) Final overall survival results from the Phase 3 EMBARK trial evaluating XTANDI (enzalutamide)** in combination with leuprolide and as monotherapy in non-metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer with high-risk biochemical recurrence, highlighting the benefit of XTANDI in this earlier line of treatment (Presentation LBA87)

(enzalutamide)** in combination with leuprolide and as monotherapy in non-metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer with high-risk biochemical recurrence, highlighting the benefit of XTANDI in this earlier line of treatment (Presentation LBA87) Updated overall survival data from the Phase 2 PHAROS study of BRAFTOVI (encorafenib) plus MEKTOVI (binimetinib)*** in patients with BRAF V600E-mutant metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), reinforcing this combination as a potential key treatment option for these patients (Presentation #1849MO)

Information on significant Pfizer and partner-sponsored abstracts, including date and time of presentation, follows in the chart below. A complete list of Pfizer and partner-sponsored abstracts and presentations is available here.

Presentation Title Details Genitourinary Cancer Perioperative (periop) enfortumab vedotin (EV) plus pembrolizumab (pembro) in participants (pts) with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) who are cisplatin-ineligible: The phase 3 KEYNOTE-905 study [Merck/MSD-led] Vulsteke et. al Presidential Symposium (Presentation LBA2) Saturday, October 18, 2025, 4:30 PM CEST Disitamab vedotin (DV) plus toripalimab (T) versus chemotherapy (C) in first-line (1L) locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (la/mUC) with HER2-expression [Remegen-led] Sheng et. al Presidential Symposium (Presentation LBA7) Sunday, October 19, 2025, 4:30 PM CEST Overall survival with enzalutamide in biochemically recurrent prostate cancer Freedland et. al Oral Presentation (Presentation LBA87) Sunday, October 19, 2025, 10:55 AM CEST Randomised phase 3 trial of androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) with radiation therapy with or without enzalutamide for high risk, clinically localised prostate cancer: ENZARAD (ANZUP 1303)**** Nguyen et. al Oral Presentation (Presentation LBA86) Sunday, October 19, 2025, 10:15 AM CEST Thoracic Cancer Updated overall survival analysis from the phase 2 PHAROS study of encorafenib plus binimetinib in patients with BRAF V600E-mutant metastatic NSCLC (mNSCLC) Johnson et. al Mini Oral Presentation (Presentation #1849MO) Sunday, October 19, 2025, 8:30 AM CEST Enfortumab vedotin plus pembrolizumab (EV P) as first-line (1L) treatment in recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC): results from a cohort of the EV-202 trial [Astellas led] Swiecicki et. al Mini Oral Presentation (Presentation #1329MO) Sunday, October 19, 2025, 4:30 PM CEST Breast Cancer Health-Related Quality of Life (HRQoL) from the PATINA Trial (AFT-38): Impact of Adding Palbociclib to HER2 and Endocrine Therapy (ET) after Induction in HR+/HER2+ Metastatic Breast Cancer (MBC) Ines Vaz-Luis et. al Mini Oral Presentation (Presentation #485MO) Monday, October 20, 2025, 10:15 AM CEST Patient-reported outcomes (PROs) with vepdegestrant (VEP) vs fulvestrant (FUL) in patients (pts) with estrogen receptor (ER) 1 gene mutated (ESR1m) ER+/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-advanced breast cancer (aBC) in the phase 3 VERITAC-2 trial***** Campone et. al Mini Oral Presentation (Presentation #489MO) Monday, October 20, 2025, 10:15 AM CEST Gastrointestinal Cancer Circulating tumor (ct) DNA analysis of BRAF V600E dynamics and changes in genomic landscape in patients (pts) with first-line (1L) BRAF V600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) treated in BREAKWATER****** Kopetz et. al Mini Oral Presentation (Presentation #729O) Monday, October 20, 2025, 08:30 AM CEST Cancer-Related Conditions Efficacy and safety of ponsegromab in patients with cancer-associated cachexia: Results from the open-label extension of a randomized, placebo-controlled, Phase 2 study Crawford et. al Oral Presentation (Presentation LBA102) Friday, October 17, 2025, 4:00 PM CEST

* Pfizer and Astellas have a clinical collaboration agreement with Merck to evaluate the combination of PADCEV and KEYTRUDA in patients with previously untreated metastatic urothelial cancer.

** XTANDI is jointly developed and commercialized by Pfizer and Astellas in the United States.

*** The PHAROS trial is conducted with support from Pierre Fabre.

**** Led by the Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate Cancer Trials Group Limited (ANZUP) with Astellas funding

***** Pfizer and Arvinas have a global collaboration for the co-development and co-commercialization of vepdegestrant.

****** The BREAKWATER trial was conducted with support from ONO Pharmaceutical, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Eli Lilly and Company.

