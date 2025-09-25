

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's unemployment rate increased slightly during the June-August period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The unemployment rate rose to 4.4 percent in June-August from 4.3 percent in May-July. In the corresponding period last year, the jobless rate was also 4.3 percent.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 102,100 in the June-August period from 99,700 in the previous three months.



Meanwhile, the employment rate edged down to 60.5 percent from 60.6 percent.



During August, the unemployment rate in the country was also 4.4 percent versus 4.3 percent in July.



