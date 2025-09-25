

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Knorr-Bremse AG (KNBHF.PK, KNRRY.PK, KBX.DE), a German maker of braking systems for rail and vehicles, said on Thursday that it has acquired Duagon Group for around EUR 500 million and a potential performance bonus based on predefined results.



Duagon is a Swiss provider of hardware and software solutions for safety-related applications primarily in the railway industry.



Post transaction, Duagon will complement Knorr-Bremse's attractive rail signaling business and boost the acquirer's business with electronic and software solutions for rail vehicles.



Marc Llistosella, CEO of Knorr-Bremse AG, said: 'Our acquisition of duagon, a successful electronics supplier, demonstrates once again that we are strengthening our rail business, which will drive up profitable growth. More particularly, we are honing our technological expertise in the key areas of railway electronics and rail signaling technology and are increasing the high-margin share of revenue in rail vehicles.'



For 2026, Knorr-Bremse expects Duagon to report revenue of around EUR 175 million with an operating EBIT margin of around 16%, excluding integration costs.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News