BlackBerry Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Delivers year-over-year revenue growth, expanded adjusted EBITDA margins and GAAP profitability, as well as positive operating cash flow

QNX division achieves "Rule of 40" quarter with revenue and adjusted EBITDA above guidance, raises full year guidance

Secure Communications division beats revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance, raises full year guidance

Returns $20 million to shareholders as part of share buyback program

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today reported financial results for the three months ended August 31, 2025 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).

"BlackBerry delivered year-over-year revenue growth and expanded gross margins while reducing operating expenses. This combination ensured strong profitability in the second quarter, beating expectations and achieving a second consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability," said John J. Giamatteo, CEO, BlackBerry. "Our QNX division recorded a "rule of 40" quarter and progress across all our key growth initiatives. Our Secure Communications division exceeded expectations at both the top and bottom line, and delivered improvements in its key metrics."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Highlights

Total company revenue exceeded previously-provided guidance at $129.6 million, increasing 3% year-over-year

Total company GAAP and adjusted gross margin increased by 4 percentage points year-over-year to 75%.

QNX revenue beat guidance and achieved 15% year-over-year growth to $63.1 million; QNX segment adjusted gross margin were flat year-over-year at 83%

QNX adjusted EBITDA beat previously-provided guidance at $20.5 million, or 32% of revenue

Secure Communications revenue exceeded previously-provided guidance at $59.9 million, decreasing 10% year-over-year; Secure Communications segment adjusted gross margin increased 5 percentage points year-over-year to 66%

Secure Communications ARR increased year-over-year and sequentially to $213 million; Secure Communications DBNRR was flat year-over-year, and increased by 1 percentage point sequentially to 93%

Secure Communications adjusted EBITDA exceeded previously provided guidance at $9.7 million

Licensing revenue was $6.6 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $5.6 million

Total company adjusted EBITDA exceeded previously-provided guidance at $25.9 million, or 20% of revenue; Total company GAAP Operating Income was $11.5 million, a $9.5 million increase sequentially and a $9.3 million increase year-over-year

BlackBerry achieved another quarter of GAAP profitability, with GAAP net income of $13.3 million and adjusted net income of $24.2 million

GAAP basic earnings per share was $0.02 and non-GAAP basic earnings per share was $0.04, beating the previously-provided guidance

Operating cash flow for the second quarter beat expectations at positive $3.4 million

$20 million was returned to shareholders by the repurchase of approximately 5 million common shares during the quarter

Total cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments therefore decreased by $18.4 million sequentially to $363.5 million

Business Highlights & Strategic Announcements

QNX and NVIDIA announced general availability of NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor development kit, integrated with QNX® OS for Safety 8 to enable developers to accelerate development of next-generation autonomous drive systems

QNX launched its foundational, safety-certified QNX OS for Safety 8 to streamline the development and certification of safety- and security-critical embedded systems

BlackBerry became the first Mobile Device Management (MDM) vendor to achieve BSI certification for BlackBerry UEM deployment with Apple Indigo and Samsung Knox

BlackBerry, Global Affairs Canada, and TMU's Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst expanded cybersecurity training in Malaysia

BlackBerry appointed Barry Mainz to its Board of Directors

Financial Outlook

BlackBerry is providing the following guidance for the third fiscal quarter (ending November 30, 2025) and the full fiscal year 2026 (ending February 28, 2026).

Q3 FY26 Full fiscal year FY26 Total BlackBerry revenue: $132 - 140 million $519 - 541 million QNX revenue: $66 - 70 million $256 - 270 million Secure Communications revenue: $60 - 64 million $239 - 247 million Licensing revenue: Approximately $6 million Approximately $24 million QNX segment adjusted EBITDA: $13 - 17 million $64 - 73 million Secure Communications segment

adjusted EBITDA: $12 - 16 million $38 - 48 million Licensing segment adjusted EBITDA: Approximately $5 million Approximately $20 million Adjusted Corporate Costs1: Approximately $10 million Approximately $40 million Total Company adjusted EBITDA: $20 - 28 million $82 -101 million Non-GAAP basic EPS: $0.02 - 0.04 $0.11 - 0.15 Operating cash flow $10 - 20 million $35 - 40 million

1 Excluding amortization costs.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The tables at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial ratios used by the Company to comparable U.S. GAAP measures and an explanation of why the Company uses them. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of expected Adjusted EBITDA and expected

Non-GAAP basic EPS for the third quarter of 2026 to the most directly comparable expected GAAP measures because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty, among other things, restructuring charges and impairment charges and, accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results for the guidance period. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the tables at the end of this press release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding BlackBerry's plans, strategies and objectives.

The words "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "could", "intend", "believe", "target", "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by BlackBerry in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that BlackBerry believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including but not limited to, BlackBerry's expectations regarding its business, financial performance, strategy, opportunities and prospects, the launch of new products and services, general economic conditions, and competition. Many factors could cause BlackBerry's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks related to the following factors: BlackBerry's ability to maintain or expand its customer base for its software and services offerings to grow revenue or achieve sustained profitability; the intense competition faced by BlackBerry; BlackBerry's ability to enhance, develop, introduce or monetize its products and services in a timely manner with competitive pricing, features and performance; significant changes in government customer demand or procurement requirements; BlackBerry's sales cycles and the time and expense of its sales efforts; the occurrence or perception of a breach of BlackBerry's network cybersecurity measures, or an inappropriate disclosure of confidential or personal information; BlackBerry's continuing ability to attract new personnel, retain existing key personnel and manage its staffing effectively; risks arising from a failure or perceived failure of the security features of BlackBerry's solutions; adverse macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, including trade policies; litigation against BlackBerry; network disruptions or other business interruptions; BlackBerry's ability to foster an ecosystem of third-party application developers; BlackBerry's dependence in part on its relationships with resellers and channel partners; BlackBerry's products and services being dependent upon interoperability with rapidly changing systems provided by third parties; BlackBerry's use of artificial intelligence solutions; failure to protect BlackBerry's intellectual property and to earn expected revenues from intellectual property rights; BlackBerry's use of open source software and its ability to obtain rights to use third-party software; BlackBerry potentially being found to have infringed on the intellectual property rights of others; BlackBerry's indebtedness, which could impact its operating flexibility and financial condition; the asset risk faced by BlackBerry, including the potential for charges related to its long-lived assets and goodwill; tax provision changes, the adoption of new tax legislation or exposure to additional tax liabilities; the use and management of user data and personal information; government regulations applicable to BlackBerry's products and services, including products containing encryption capabilities; environmental, social and governance expectations and standards; the failure of BlackBerry's suppliers, subcontractors, channel partners and representatives to use acceptable ethical business practices or comply with applicable laws; potential impacts of acquisitions, divestitures and other business initiatives; risks associated with foreign operations, including fluctuations in foreign currencies; environmental events; the fluctuation of BlackBerry's quarterly revenue and operating results; and the volatility of the market price of BlackBerry's common shares.

These risk factors and others relating to BlackBerry are discussed in greater detail in BlackBerry's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" section of BlackBerry's MD&A (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sedarplus.ca or www.sec.gov). All of these factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on BlackBerry's forward-looking statements. Any statements that are forward-looking statements are intended to enable BlackBerry's shareholders to view the anticipated performance and prospects of BlackBerry from management's perspective at the time such statements are made, and they are subject to the risks that are inherent in all forward-looking statements, as described above, as well as difficulties in forecasting BlackBerry's financial results and performance for future periods, particularly over longer periods, given changes in technology and BlackBerry's business strategy, evolving industry standards, intense competition and short product life cycles that characterize the industries in which BlackBerry operates. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of today and BlackBerry has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, except as required by law.

BlackBerry Limited

Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario

(United States dollars, in millions except share and per share amounts)

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 31, 2025 May 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 August 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 Revenue $ 129.6 $ 121.7 $ 126.2 $ 251.3 $ 249.6 Cost of sales 33.0 31.4 37.6 64.4 71.0 Gross margin 96.6 90.3 88.6 186.9 178.6 Gross margin % 74.5 % 74.2 % 70.2 % 74.4 % 71.6 % Operating expenses Research and development 25.6 25.0 27.1 50.6 57.7 Sales and marketing 24.4 28.7 21.3 53.1 45.1 General and administrative 31.5 30.5 32.8 62.0 73.1 Amortization 3.1 4.0 4.6 7.1 9.3 Impairment of long-lived assets 0.5 0.1 0.6 0.6 4.1 85.1 88.3 86.4 173.4 189.3 Operating income (loss) 11.5 2.0 2.2 13.5 (10.7 ) Investment income, net 1.9 2.9 2.7 4.8 6.7 Income (loss) before income taxes 13.4 4.9 4.9 18.3 (4.0 ) Provision for income taxes 0.1 3.0 1.4 3.1 9.0 Income (loss) from continuing operations 13.3 1.9 3.5 15.2 (13.0 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - - (23.2 ) - (48.1 ) Net income (loss) $ 13.3 $ 1.9 $ (19.7 ) $ 15.2 $ (61.1 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.02 $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ (0.02 ) Total basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.02 $ 0.00 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.10 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.02 $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ (0.02 ) Total diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.02 $ 0.00 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.10 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding (000s) Basic 592,938 596,300 590,549 594,624 590,188 Diluted 597,369 600,831 591,610 598,697 590,188 Total common shares outstanding (000s) 590,361 594,529 590,728 590,361 590,728

BlackBerry Limited

Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario

(United States dollars, in millions) Consolidated Balance Sheets As at August 31, 2025 February 28, 2025 Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 276.4 $ 266.7 Short-term investments 14.1 71.1 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $5.4 and $6.6, respectively 125.0 173.7 Other receivables 48.7 48.4 Income taxes receivable 2.6 1.6 Other current assets 40.4 30.0 507.2 591.5 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 14.2 13.6 Long-term investments 58.8 58.9 Other long-term assets 51.1 76.5 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 20.1 22.0 Property, plant and equipment, net 12.2 13.4 Intangible assets, net 42.0 47.3 Goodwill 478.5 472.4 $ 1,184.1 $ 1,295.6 Liabilities Current Accounts payable $ 4.0 $ 31.1 Accrued liabilities 83.9 126.2 Income taxes payable 13.8 25.5 Deferred revenue, current 128.5 161.5 230.2 344.3 Deferred revenue, non-current 6.7 5.6 Operating lease liabilities 25.0 28.7 Other long-term liabilities 1.2 1.8 Long-term notes 195.9 195.3 459.0 575.7 Shareholders' equity Capital stock and additional paid-in capital 2,951.3 2,976.4 Deficit (2,214.2 ) (2,237.3 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12.0 ) (19.2 ) 725.1 719.9 $ 1,184.1 $ 1,295.6

BlackBerry Limited

Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario

(United States dollars, in millions) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Six Months Ended August 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 15.2 $ (61.1 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization 10.3 26.2 Stock-based compensation 11.6 14.8 Impairment of long-lived assets 0.6 4.1 Operating leases (5.7 ) (5.5 ) Other (0.3 ) (2.8 ) Net changes in working capital items Accounts receivable, net of allowance 48.7 49.0 Other receivables (0.3 ) 0.5 Income taxes receivable (1.0 ) - Other assets 16.0 (7.5 ) Accounts payable (27.1 ) (10.0 ) Accrued liabilities (38.5 ) (4.9 ) Income taxes payable (11.7 ) (0.4 ) Deferred revenue (31.9 ) (33.5 ) Net cash used in operating activities (14.1 ) (31.1 ) Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds on sale, maturity or distribution from long-term investments 0.1 - Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (1.7 ) (1.9 ) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment - 0.1 Acquisition of intangible assets (2.6 ) (3.8 ) Acquisition of short-term investments (34.7 ) (71.6 ) Proceeds on sale or maturity of short-term investments 91.7 93.8 Net cash provided by investing activities 52.8 16.6 Cash flows from financing activities Issuance of common shares 1.2 1.5 Common shares repurchased (30.0 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (28.8 ) 1.5 Effect of foreign exchange gain on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents 0.4 0.2 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents during the period 10.3 (12.8 ) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period 280.3 200.5 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 290.6 $ 187.7 As at August 31, 2025 February 28, 2025 Cash and cash equivalents $ 276.4 $ 266.7 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 14.2 13.6 Short-term investments 14.1 71.1 Long-term investments 58.8 58.9 $ 363.5 $ 410.3

Reconciliations of the Company's Segment Results and Segment Adjusted EBITDA to the Consolidated Results The following tables show information by operating segment for the three and six months ended August 31, 2025 and August 31, 2024. The Company reports segment information in accordance with U.S. GAAP, pursuant to the Financial Standards Accounting Board's Accounting Standard Codification Topic 280, Segment Reporting, based on the "management" approach. The management approach designates the internal reporting used by the Chief Operating Decision Maker ("CODM") for making decisions and assessing performance of the Company's reportable operating segments. The measure of segment profit or loss disclosed by the Company in the Consolidated Financial Statements under the "management" approach in reviewing the results of the Company's operating segments is segment adjusted gross margin. Additionally, the following tables include the additional measures of segment profit or loss used by the CODM which is segment adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. See Note 11 to the Consolidated Financial Statements for a description of the Company's operating segments.

For the Three Months Ended (in millions) QNX Secure Communications Licensing Segment Totals August 31, Change August 31, Change August 31, Change August 31, Change 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Segment revenue $ 63.1 $ 54.7 $ 8.4 $ 59.9 $ 66.5 $ (6.6 ) $ 6.6 $ 5.0 $ 1.6 $ 129.6 $ 126.2 $ 3.4 Segment cost of sales 10.7 9.3 1.4 20.2 26.1 (5.9 ) 1.5 1.6 (0.1 ) 32.4 37.0 (4.6 ) Segment adjusted gross margin $ 52.4 $ 45.4 $ 7.0 $ 39.7 $ 40.4 $ (0.7 ) $ 5.1 $ 3.4 $ 1.7 $ 97.2 $ 89.2 $ 8.0 Segment research and development 13.2 14.7 (1.5 ) 11.1 11.7 (0.6 ) - - - 24.3 26.4 (2.1 ) Segment sales and marketing 10.8 9.8 1.0 12.1 11.1 1.0 - - - 22.9 20.9 2.0 Segment general and administrative 8.5 8.4 0.1 7.3 10.5 (3.2 ) 1.6 1.7 (0.1 ) 17.4 20.6 (3.2 ) Less amortization included in the above 0.6 0.6 - 0.5 0.8 (0.3 ) 2.1 2.3 (0.2 ) 3.2 3.7 (0.5 ) Segment adjusted EBITDA $ 20.5 $ 13.1 $ 7.4 $ 9.7 $ 7.9 $ 1.8 $ 5.6 $ 4.0 $ 1.6 $ 35.8 $ 25.0 $ 10.8 The following tables reconcile the Company's segment adjusted gross margin results for the three months ended August 31, 2025 to consolidated U.S. GAAP results: For the Three Months Ended August 31, 2025 (in millions) QNX Secure Communications Licensing Segment Totals Reconciling Items Consolidated U.S. GAAP Revenue $ 63.1 $ 59.9 $ 6.6 $ 129.6 $ - $ 129.6 Cost of sales 10.7 20.2 1.5 32.4 0.6 33.0 Gross margin (1) $ 52.4 $ 39.7 $ 5.1 $ 97.2 $ (0.6 ) $ 96.6 Operating expenses 85.1 85.1 Investment income, net 1.9 1.9 Income before income taxes $ 13.4 For the Three Months Ended August 31, 2024 (in millions) QNX Secure Communications Licensing Segment Totals Reconciling Items Consolidated U.S. GAAP Revenue $ 54.7 $ 66.5 $ 5.0 $ 126.2 $ - $ 126.2 Cost of sales 9.3 26.1 1.6 37.0 0.6 37.6 Gross margin (1) $ 45.4 $ 40.4 $ 3.4 $ 89.2 $ (0.6 ) $ 88.6 Operating expenses 86.4 86.4 Investment income, net 2.7 2.7 Income before income taxes $ 4.9 ______________________________ (1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures with the Nearest Comparable U.S. GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation of selected U.S. GAAP-based measures to adjusted measures for three and six months ended August 31, 2025 and August 31, 2024. The following table reconciles total segment adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended August 31, 2025 and August 31, 2024 to the Company's consolidated totals:



Three Months Ended



August 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 35.8 $ 25.0 Adjustments (1) : Stock compensation expense 5.9 5.3 Restructuring charges 3.4 0.9 Less: Adjusted Corporate operating costs excluding amortization (2) 9.9 9.9 Amortization 4.6 6.1 Impairment of long-lived assets 0.5 0.6 Investment income (1.9 ) (2.7 ) Consolidated income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes $ 13.4 $ 4.9 ______________________________ (1) The CODM reviews segment information on an adjusted EBITDA basis, which excludes certain amounts as described below: Stock compensation expenses - Equity compensation is a non-cash expense and does not impact the ongoing operating decisions taken by the Company's management. Restructuring charges - Restructuring charges relate to employee termination benefits, facilities, streamlining many of the Company's centralized corporate functions into Secure Communications and QNX specific teams, and other costs pursuant to programs to reduce the Company's annual expenses amongst R&D, infrastructure and other functions and do not reflect expected future operating expenses, are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance, and may not be meaningful when comparing the Company's operating performance against that of prior periods. (2) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures with the Nearest Comparable U.S. GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation of selected U.S. GAAP-based measures to adjusted measures for three and six months endedAugust 31, 2025 and August 31, 2024.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures with the Nearest Comparable U.S. GAAP Measures In the Company's internal reports, management evaluates the performance of the Company's business on a non-GAAP basis by excluding the impact of certain items from the Company's U.S. GAAP financial results. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios provide management, as well as readers of the Company's financial statements, with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods and are useful in helping management and readers understand the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends. Readers are cautioned that adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin percentage, adjusted operating expense, adjusted Corporate operating costs, adjusted Corporate operating costs excluding amortization, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per share, adjusted research and development expense, adjusted sales and marketing expense, adjusted general and administrative expense, adjusted amortization expense, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted segment EBITDA, adjusted operating income margin percentage, adjusted EBITDA margin percentage and free cash flow (usage) and similar measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliation of non-GAAP based measures with most directly comparable U.S. GAAP based measures for the three months ended August 31, 2025 and August 31, 2024 A reconciliation of the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for the three months ended August 31, 2025 and August 31, 2024 to adjusted financial measures is reflected in the table below: For the Three Months Ended (in millions) August 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 Gross margin $ 96.6 $ 88.6 Stock compensation expense 0.6 0.6 Adjusted gross margin $ 97.2 $ 89.2 Gross margin % 74.5 % 70.2 % Stock compensation expense 0.5 % 0.5 % Adjusted gross margin % 75.0 % 70.7 % Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP operating expense for the three months ended August 31, 2025, and August 31, 2024 to adjusted operating expense is reflected in the table below: For the Three Months Ended (in millions) August 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 Operating expense $ 85.1 $ 86.4 Restructuring charges 3.4 0.9 Stock compensation expense 5.3 4.7 Acquired intangibles amortization 1.1 1.7 LLA impairment charge 0.5 0.6 Adjusted operating expense $ 74.8 $ 78.5 Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Corporate operating costs for the three months ended August 31, 2025 and August 31, 2024 to adjusted Corporate operating costs excluding amortization is reflected in the table below: For the Three Months Ended (in millions) August 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 Corporate operating costs $ 16.2 $ 13.1 Restructuring charges 3.4 0.9 Stock compensation expense 2.1 1.0 LLA impairment charge 0.5 0.6 Adjusted Corporate operating costs 10.2 10.6 Amortization 0.3 0.7 Adjusted Corporate operating costs excluding amortization $ 9.9 $ 9.9 Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net income (loss) and U.S. GAAP basic earnings (loss) per share for the three months ended August 31, 2025 and August 31, 2024 to adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share is reflected in the table below: For the Three Months Ended (in millions, except per share amounts) August 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 Basic earnings per share Basic loss per share Net income (loss) $ 13.3 $ 0.02 $ (19.7 ) $ (0.03 ) Restructuring charges 3.4 0.9 Stock compensation expense 5.9 7.1 Acquired intangibles amortization 1.1 8.5 LLA impairment charge 0.5 0.6 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 24.2 $ 0.04 $ (2.6 ) $ 0.00 Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative, and amortization expense for the three months ended August 31, 2025 and August 31, 2024 to adjusted research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative, and amortization expense is reflected in the table below: For the Three Months Ended (in millions) August 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 Research and development $ 25.6 $ 27.1 Stock compensation expense 1.4 1.2 Adjusted research and development expense $ 24.2 $ 25.9 Sales and marketing $ 24.4 $ 21.3 Stock compensation expense 1.3 0.7 Adjusted sales and marketing expense $ 23.1 $ 20.6 General and administrative $ 31.5 $ 32.8 Restructuring charges 3.4 0.9 Stock compensation expense 2.6 2.8 Adjusted general and administrative expense $ 25.5 $ 29.1 Amortization $ 3.1 $ 4.6 Acquired intangibles amortization 1.1 1.7 Adjusted amortization expense $ 2.0 $ 2.9 Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income margin percentage and adjusted EBITDA margin percentage for the three months ended August 31, 2025 and August 31, 2024 are reflected in the table below. For the Three Months Ended (in millions) August 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 Operating income $ 11.5 $ 2.2 Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income Restructuring charges 3.4 0.9 Stock compensation expense 5.9 5.3 Acquired intangibles amortization 1.1 1.7 LLA impairment charge 0.5 0.6 Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating income 10.9 8.5 Adjusted operating income 22.4 10.7 Amortization 4.6 6.1 Acquired intangibles amortization (1.1 ) (1.7 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 25.9 $ 15.1 Revenue $ 129.6 $ 126.2 Adjusted operating income margin % (1) 17.3 % 8.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2) 20.0 % 12.0 % ______________________________ (1) Adjusted operating income margin % is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income by revenue. (2) Adjusted EBITDA margin % is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenue.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP based measures with most directly comparable U.S. GAAP based measures for the six months ended August 31, 2025 and August 31, 2024. A reconciliation of the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for the six months ended August 31, 2025 and August 31, 2024 to adjusted financial measures is reflected in the table below: For the Six Months Ended (in millions) August 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 Gross margin $ 186.9 $ 178.6 Stock compensation expense 1.1 1.3 Adjusted gross margin $ 188.0 $ 179.9 Gross margin % 74.4 % 71.6 % Stock compensation expense 0.4 % 0.5 % Adjusted gross margin % 74.8 % 72.1 % Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP operating expense for the six months ended August 31, 2025 and August 31, 2024 to adjusted operating expense is reflected in the table below: For the Six Months Ended (in millions) August 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 Operating expense $ 173.4 $ 189.3 Restructuring charges 6.3 8.2 Stock compensation expense 10.5 10.2 Acquired intangibles amortization 2.8 3.5 LLA impairment charge 0.6 4.1 Adjusted operating expense $ 153.2 $ 163.3 Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Corporate operating costs for the six months ended August 31, 2025 and August 31, 2024 to adjusted Corporate operating costs excluding amortization is reflected in the table below: For the Six Months Ended (in millions) August 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 Corporate operating costs $ 31.2 $ 38.5 Restructuring charges 6.3 8.2 Stock compensation expense 4.0 2.3 LLA impairment charge 0.6 4.1 Adjusted Corporate operating costs 20.3 23.9 Amortization 0.7 1.6 Adjusted Corporate operating costs excluding amortization $ 19.6 $ 22.3 Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net income (loss) and U.S. GAAP basic earnings (loss) per share for the six months ended August 31, 2025 and August 31, 2024 to the adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share is reflected in the table below: For the Six Months Ended (in millions, except per share amounts) August 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 Basic earnings per share Basic loss per share Net income (loss) $ 15.2 $ 0.03 $ (61.1 ) $ (0.10 ) Restructuring charges 6.3 8.2 Stock compensation expense 11.6 14.8 Acquired intangibles amortization 2.8 17.1 LLA impairment charge 0.6 4.1 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 36.5 $ 0.06 $ (16.9 ) $ (0.03 ) Reconciliation of U.S GAAP research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative, and amortization expense for the six months ended August 31, 2025 and August 31, 2024 to adjusted research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative, and amortization expense is reflected in the table below: For the Six Months Ended (in millions) August 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 Research and development $ 50.6 $ 57.7 Stock compensation expense 2.7 3.0 Adjusted research and development expense $ 47.9 $ 54.7 Sales and marketing $ 53.1 $ 45.1 Stock compensation expense 2.7 1.5 Adjusted sales and marketing expense $ 50.4 $ 43.6 General and administrative $ 62.0 $ 73.1 Restructuring charges 6.3 8.2 Stock compensation expense 5.1 5.7 Adjusted general and administrative expense $ 50.6 $ 59.2 Amortization $ 7.1 $ 9.3 Acquired intangibles amortization 2.8 3.5 Adjusted amortization expense $ 4.3 $ 5.8 Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income margin percentage and adjusted EBITDA margin percentage for the six months ended August 31, 2025 and August 31, 2024 are reflected in the table below. For the Six Months Ended (in millions) August 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 Operating income (loss) $ 13.5 $ (10.7 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income (loss) Restructuring charges 6.3 8.2 Stock compensation expense 11.6 11.5 Acquired intangibles amortization 2.8 3.5 LLA impairment charge 0.6 4.1 Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating income 21.3 27.3 Adjusted operating income 34.8 16.6 Amortization 10.3 12.5 Acquired intangibles amortization (2.8 ) (3.5 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 42.3 $ 25.6 Revenue $ 251.3 $ 249.6 Adjusted operating income margin % (1) 14 % 7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2) 17 % 10 % ______________________________ (1) Adjusted operating income margin % is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income by revenue. (2) Adjusted EBITDA margin % is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenue.

The Company uses free cash flow (usage) when assessing its sources of liquidity, capital resources, and quality of earnings. The Company believes that free cash flow (usage) is helpful in understanding the Company's capital requirements and provides an additional means to reflect the cash flow trends in the Company's business. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net cash used in operating activities for the six months ended August 31, 2025 and August 31, 2024 to free cash flow (usage) is reflected in the table below: For the Three Months Ended (in millions) August 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 3.4 $ (16.0 ) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (0.8 ) (0.5 ) Free cash flow (usage) $ 2.6 $ (16.5 )

Key Metrics

The Company regularly monitors a number of financial and operating metrics, including the following key metrics, in order to measure the Company's current performance and estimated future performance. Readers are cautioned that Secure Communications annual recurring revenue ("ARR") and Secure Communications dollar-based net retention rate ("DBNRR") do not have any standardized meaning and are unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

For the Three Months Ended (in millions) August 31, 2025 Secure Communications Annual Recurring Revenue $ 213 Secure Communications Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate 93 %

