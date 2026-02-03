QNX and Haleytek Join Forces to Deliver Software-Defined Audio for Volvo Cars' EX60 EV SUV

Collaboration enables Volvo Cars to deliver premium, software-driven audio experiences in its new infotainment SPA3 platform

WATERLOO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced an expanded collaboration with Haleytek to enable a fully centralized Software-Defined Audio (SDA) architecture for Volvo Cars' upcoming EX60 fully electric SUV. Setting a new standard for audio innovation in software-defined vehicles, the milestone supports Volvo Cars' progress in its Superset tech stack strategy, which seeks to unify hardware and software into a scalable, future-ready platform.

The EX60 will debut with Volvo Cars' new SPA3 infotainment platform, featuring branded sound system options from multiple prominent audio providers. Unlike traditional approaches that rely on dedicated digital signal processors (DSPs) within amplifiers, SDA centralizes audio processing on a powerful system-on-chip (SoC), providing automakers with greater flexibility, faster deployment of new features and a foundation for continuous software innovation.

"Our Superset tech stack strategy is about building a foundation that is optimized for continuous improvement," said Martin Kristensson, Head of Software Defined Vehicle at Volvo Cars. "Through collaboration with QNX and Haleytek, we've delivered a centralized audio architecture in the EX60 that enables flexibility and long-term innovation. This approach ensures we can evolve capabilities over time, providing customers with a premium experience that keeps getting better long after they drive off the lot."

The EX60 will be the world's first vehicle to implement a fully centralized SDA architecture using QNX Sound. This breakthrough was achieved through close collaboration between QNX and Haleytek, Volvo Cars' software subsidiary, leveraging QNX Sound and the OASIS VirtIO Sound open standard, reinforcing Volvo Cars' commitment to migrating more in-vehicle capabilities to software.

QNX Sound is a digital audio platform for software-defined vehicles that decouples audio and acoustics software from hardware, unifying all vehicle audio functionalities, including voice treatment, media playback, alerts and noise control into one system, helping to streamline development, reduce hardware needs, and speed time-to-market for automakers.

"We are proud to collaborate with Volvo Cars and Haleytek on advancing software-defined audio in the EX60," said Grant Courville, SVP, Products and Strategy at QNX. "This implementation demonstrates how QNX Sound enables automakers to migrate more vehicle functions to software. By embracing a fully centralized Software Defined Audio architecture in the EX60, Volvo Cars is reinforcing its Superset Tech Stack vision - creating a platform that supports continuous updates, scalability across models, and a future-ready approach to in-vehicle experiences."

Munro & Associates, a leading engineering and manufacturing consulting firm recently confirmed that migrating from a legacy hardware-based approach utilizing DSP-enabled "smart" amplifiers, to SDA on a centralized SoC can potentially save automakers $22-$98 per vehicle, depending on system complexity and trim level.

"Delivering a centralized audio architecture in the EX60 reflects how software can unlock new possibilities," said Erik Gustafsson, Lead Architect at Haleytek. "This approach gives Volvo Cars flexibility for future enhancements and demonstrates a model that can scale across programs. It's a clear signal of where the industry is headed - toward platforms that simplify complexity and enable continuous innovation and it's only a matter of time before other automakers follow in the wake of Volvo's leadership."

As SDV complexity grows, QNX remains committed to helping automakers navigate change, accelerate innovation, and deliver safer, smarter vehicles. Its foundational software supports future-proof engineering design, from digital cockpits and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to infotainment systems and domain controllers, enabling automakers to bring innovation to market faster and at lower cost.

For more information on QNX, visit QNX.com and follow @QNX News.

-ENDS-

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

About QNX

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB), enhances the human experience and amplifies technology-driven industries, providing a trusted foundation for software-defined businesses to thrive. The business leads the way in delivering safe and secure operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, solutions, and development tools, along with support and services delivered by trusted embedded software experts. QNX technology has been deployed in the world's most critical embedded systems, including more than 275 million vehicles on the road today. QNX software is trusted across industries including automotive, medical devices, industrial controls, robotics, commercial vehicles, rail, and aerospace and defense. Founded in 1980, QNX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more at qnx.com.

©2025 BlackBerry Limited. Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, QNX and the QNX logo design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Volvo Cars in 2024

For the full year 2024, Volvo Car Group recorded a record-breaking core operating profit of SEK 27 billion. Revenue in 2024 amounted to an all-time high of SEK 400.2 billion, while global sales reached a record 763,389 cars.

About Volvo Car Group

Volvo Cars was founded in 1927. Today, it is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world with sales to customers in more than 100 countries. Volvo Cars is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, where it is traded under the ticker "VOLCAR B".

"For life. To give people the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way." This purpose is reflected in Volvo Cars' ambition to become a fully electric car maker and in its commitment to an ongoing reduction of its carbon footprint, with the ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

As of December 2024, Volvo Cars employed approximately 42,600 full-time employees. Volvo Cars' head office, product development, marketing and administration functions are mainly located in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Cars' production plants are located in Gothenburg, Ghent (Belgium), South Carolina (US), Chengdu, Daqing and Taizhou (China). The company also has R&D and design centres in Gothenburg and Shanghai (China).

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

SOURCE: QNX

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/qnx-and-haleytek-join-forces-to-deliver-software-defined-audio-for-volv-1132274