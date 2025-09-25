Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - Data Watts Partners Inc. (CSE: DWTZ) ("Data Watts" or the "Company"), a technology-focused investment firm at the forefront of the Data Watts economy, is excited to announce it has made a strategic investment (the "Investment") in a high growth digital health technology company Genesis Partners Ltd. ("Genesis Partners").

Genesis Partners is a digital health startup developing an AI platform that provides personalized wellness guidance based on naturopathic principles and addresses a growing gap in the market. The product, currently in beta, allows users to ask health-related questions and receive answers focused on nutrition, lifestyle, and natural remedies. It's designed to support general wellness and encourage preventive care, not to replace licensed medical advice.

"Genesis Partners represents an exciting addition to our Data Watts Economy portfolio. The core purpose of Genesis aligns with our core Data Watts values and is built on an AI solution designed exclusively for the holistic wellness space. It centers on naturopathic principles, ensuring responses are grounded in wellness philosophy rather than clinical diagnostics. I am personally motivated for our team and my family on wellness, so this is a great human-centered addition to our Data Watts investment partnerships. With embedded safeguards to prevent misuse, Genesis Partners stands apart from generic AI tools by offering thoughtful, wellness-aligned guidance that respects the boundaries of non-prescriptive care," stated Ron Loborec, CEO of Data Watts.

Data Watts will acquire 550,000 shares of Genesis Partners at a price of $0.15 per share, representing a 12.9% equity position in the company. The consideration will be satisfied through services provided by Agilitas Advisory Corp., recently acquired by Data Watts as a wholly owned subsidiary. Data Watts is the sole participant in this valuation round for Genesis Partners.

About Data Watts Partners Inc.

Data Watts Partners Inc. (CSE: DWTZ) is an investment issuer committed to the emerging "Data Watts Economy," focusing on uranium, SMRs (Small Modular Reactors), AI applications, and quantum computing. The Company offers institutional and retail investors access to transformative opportunities in energy and deep tech, leveraging expertise in exploration, infrastructure, and wattage demand trends.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the Investment generally and the completion thereof, the timing for the Company to provide further details of the Investment as projected, the perceived benefits of the Investment and their impact on the Data Watts economy, and the prospects and trends of the digital health market.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the parties receiving any necessary regulatory approvals; the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with the Investment; the risk that the anticipated benefits of the Investment may not be fully realized or take longer to realize than expected; uncertainty as to the expected performance of Genesis Partners; recent market volatility; the reliance on information provided by, and assumptions, judgements and allocations made by Genesis Partners and the risk of incomplete information; the nature of the Investment; the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the receipt of any necessary regulatory approvals; and the current and future social, economic and political conditions. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca.

