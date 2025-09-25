

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 September 2025 - During HUAWEI CONNECT 2025, Huawei and Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) jointly launched a global showcase for intelligent education and research.



SJTU Global Education and Research Showcase Launch

Leveraging Ascend AI processors, Kunpeng servers, the ModelArts AI development platform, and the technological expertise of its partners, SJTU has successfully built "Zhiyuan-1"-the largest intelligent computing platform among Chinese universities. Enabling the efficient flow of data and computing resources, the platform supports training of large-scale AI models with hundreds of billions of parameters. To further lower the threshold for accessing computing power and promote inclusive resource sharing, "Zhiyuan-1" has been fully integrated into the university-level computing service system "Jiaowosuan". It offers faculty and students a one-stop service for compute resource applications, task management, and account access. This integration significantly enhances the accessibility and efficiency of intelligent computing resources, making AI computing power as fundamental to research as water and electricity are to everyday life.



Li Peng, Huawei's Senior Vice President and President of ICT Sales & Services, stated that integrating AI and big data into education is a global priority that drives innovation and cultivates talent. While traditional theory-based teaching fails to meet the industry's need for interdisciplinary talent, AI-powered practical training effectively bridges the gap between theory and practice. Huawei will continue to collaborate with global universities and partners, leveraging its full-stack technology and industry expertise, to accelerate digital transformation in education and cultivate talent to support high-quality development across industries.



Shen Hongxing, Secretary of the Network & Information Center at SJTU, Lin Xinhua, Deputy Director of the same center, and Zhao Yixin, Vice President of Huawei's Global Public Sector BU and General Manager of Education and Healthcare Industries, jointly unveiled the Global Intelligent Education and Research Showcase. This initiative sets a new benchmark for higher education by advancing AI+HI in teaching, Computing+X in research, and AI-driven campus governance. Together, these three pillars foster a sustainable, world-class AI ecosystem and catalyze collaborative innovation across education, research, and institutional management.



Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to leverage its technological strengths in AI and big data to drive innovation, working hand in hand with customers and partners to co-create a visionary blueprint for the future of digital and intelligent education.

