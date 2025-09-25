

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection has issued a Withhold Release Order against Taiwanese bicycles, bicycle parts, and accessories exported to the United States.



The products, manufactured in Taiwan by Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd, were seized based on information that reasonably indicates that they were made by using forced labor, CBP said in a press release.



Effective immediately, CBP will detain bicycles, bicycle parts, and accessories manufactured in Taiwan by Giant. This WRO, the third issued in 2025 and the fourth in Fiscal Year 2025, was issued due to violations of the law prohibiting goods made with forced labor from entering the U.S.



'CBP has a proven track record of cracking down on companies that use forced labor to the detriment of law-abiding U.S. businesses,' said CBP Commissioner Rodney S. Scott.



CBP said that during its investigation of Giant, it identified International Labor Organization forced labor indicators - abuse of vulnerability, abusive working and living conditions, debt bondage, withholding of wages, and excessive overtime.



Giant profited by imposing such abuse, resulting in goods produced below market value and undercutting American businesses by millions of dollars in unjustly earned profits. The International Labor Organization estimates that nearly 28 million workers are under conditions of forced labor worldwide.



'Importers have a responsibility to do their due diligence and know their supply chains,' said Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner of CBP's Office of Trade Susan S. Thomas. 'CBP will continue to investigate allegations of forced labor and take action when we find it in U.S. supply chains.'



