

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price inflation in Iceland accelerated for the first time in three months in September, preliminary data from Statistics Iceland showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 4.1 percent year-on-year in September, faster than the 3.8 percent rise in August. The CPI excluding housing costs was 3.2 percent higher than a year ago.



Housing and utility costs alone grew 6.5 percent annually in September, and those of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 6.1 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 0.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in August.



