Singapore and Japan, , Sept 25, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - SC Ventures by Standard Chartered Bank, which builds and invests in breakthrough ventures in and beyond banking, together with Fujitsu, a leading developer of quantum software and hardware, are set to join forces on September 25 to incubate Project Quanta. The project will integrate multiple software and hardware technologies to provide clients a platform to rapidly explore, develop and integrate quantum computing and quantum-inspired applications.The joint venture will leverage Fujitsu's expertise in quantum computing R and D and software-and-algorithm development as well as insights gained through the development of its superconducting quantum computer. It will bring this expertise together with SC Ventures' venture building prowess and deep insights into financial institutions to accelerate the development of quantum use cases, intellectual property, resources and value.In this platform, in addition to the development environment, it provides pre-built algorithms in areas such as fraud detection, risk simulations, derivative pricing, and credit decision, enabling users to develop their own algorithms. We also provide access to data and backend hardware, allowing users to test their algorithms.This project will utilize Fujitsu's quantum computing technology. Fujitsu has been developing quantum computing capabilities through both software and hardware advancements utilizing multiple joint research initiatives. Based on the collaboration with RIKEN, Fujitsu is currently developing a 1,000-qubit superconducting quantum computer, scheduled to begin operation in fiscal 2026.Looking ahead, the company is also planning the development of a plus-10,000 qubit (250 logical qubit) superconducting quantum computer by fiscal 2030.Apurv Suri, Client Engagement and Partnerships Lead, SC Ventures, comments:"The current quantum development industry is fragmented with some companies excelling at hardware integration while others are better at quantum algorithm building tools. By joining forces with Fujitsu, we want to unlock quantum resources and talent on one platform for corporates looking to scale their quantum capabilities."Stafford Bond, Head of Growth Investments, Fujitsu Services Limited, comments:"At Fujitsu, we are committed to solving the world's most complex challenges through innovation and collaboration. Partnering with SC Ventures on Project Quanta represents a bold step toward democratising access to quantum capabilities and realising true quantum advantage. By combining our expertise in quantum technologies and integration with SC Ventures' deep industry insight and venture building pedigree, we aim to accelerate the practical application of quantum technologies and unlock transformative value for businesses."Related LinksSC VenturesFujitsu Services LimitedFujitsu starts official development of plus-10,000 qubit superconducting quantum computer targeting completion in 2030 (August 1, 2025, Press release)About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data and Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuAbout Standard CharteredWe are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 53 of the world's most dynamic markets. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, here for good.Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges. For more stories and expert opinions please visit Insights at sc.com. Follow Standard Chartered on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.Insightssc.comLinkedInInstagramFacebookAbout SC VenturesSC Ventures builds and invests in breakthrough ventures in and beyond banking. SC Ventures by Standard Chartered provides a platform for organisations to collaborate and co-create fintech ecosystems to reimagine the future of finance. For more information, please visit www.scventures.io and follow SC Ventures on LinkedIn.SC VenturesLinkedInPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiriesSC VenturesChi-an ChangPR and Communications Lead,Chian.Chang@sc.comSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.