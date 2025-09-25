

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Drugs Made In America Acquisition II Corp. (DMIIU), a blank check company, on Thursday announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 50 million units at $10.00 per unit, raising $500 million.



The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 7.5 million units. The units are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 25, under the ticker symbol DMIIU.



Each unit consists of one share plus the right to receive 1/10th of a share upon completion of an initial business combination. Once the securities begin separate trading, the ordinary shares and rights are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbols DMII and DMIIR, respectively.



Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering, which is expected to close on September 26, 2025.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News