

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Anxiety ahead of important data releases from the U.S. on Thursday morning dampened market sentiment. The final GDP readings for the second quarter, the weekly data on initial jobless claims as well as the PCE-based inflation readings for August are expected to sway the Fed's monetary policy significantly.



Wall Street Futures are directionless amidst recent Fed comments reiterating that easing would hinge on incoming data. Benchmarks in Europe are trading with heavy losses as fiscal concerns and political instability weighed on sentiment. Meanwhile, Asian markets had finished Thursday's trading on a mixed note.



The six-currency Dollar Index edged down ahead of speeches by several Fed officials. Ten-year bond yields are trading on a mixed note. Both the crude oil benchmarks have slipped more than half a percent. Gold posted strong gains. Cryptocurrencies are trading deep in the red.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 46,149.70, up 0.06% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,626.20, down 0.18% Germany's DAX at 23,517.80, down 0.69% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,219.45, down 0.33% France's CAC 40 at 7,785.34, down 0.54% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,439.45, down 0.46% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 45,756.50, up 0.28% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,773.00, up 0.10% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,853.30, down 0.01% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,484.68, down 0.13%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1750, up 0.10% GBP/USD at 1.3454, up 0.06% USD/JPY at 148.75, down 0.09% AUD/USD at 0.6594, up 0.20% USD/CAD at 1.3896, up 0.01% Dollar Index at 97.79, down 0.09%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.145%, down 0.07% Germany at 2.7433%, down 0.13% France at 3.566%, down 0.06% U.K. at 4.6920%, up 0.41% Japan at 1.647%, up 0.30%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $68.87, down 0.63%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $64.52, down 0.72%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,788.10, up 0.53%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $111,812.80, down 0.86% Ethereum at $4,031.07, down 3.44% XRP at $2.83, down 1.42% BNB at $987.32, down 3.43% Solana at $203.06, down 3.59%



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News