Jumia Technologies AG: Jumia and Spiro Launch Electric Bike Delivery in Uganda to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Partnership aligns with Jumia's push for ecofriendly deliveries and sustainable e-commerce

KAMPALA, UG / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Jumia (NYSE:JMIA), a leading e-commerce platform in Africa, has partnered with Spiro to launch a fleet of electric bikes (e-bikes) to power deliveries in Uganda, within Kampala. This initiative marks a significant step in Jumia's ongoing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable business practices.

The pilot program introduces e-bikes into Jumia's logistics operations, replacing part of its existing fuel-based fleet. With hundreds of deliveries made daily across the city, this transition is expected to cut emissions, lower operational costs, and support greener urban mobility.

"At Jumia, we are committed to leveraging technology and innovation to create long-term value for our stakeholders and the communities we serve. This partnership with Spiro is more than just about deliveries - it is about building a cleaner, more sustainable future for Kampala. Almost half of our fleet will be e-bikes. By introducing electric bikes into our fleet, we are demonstrating that e-commerce can be both convenient and climate-conscious," said Steven Lamony, Managing Director, Jumia Uganda.

By adopting e-bikes, riders will benefit from reduced fuel and maintenance expenses, ultimately leading to improved earnings. Customers will also enjoy more affordable delivery fees as cost efficiencies are passed along.

"Our e-bikes are designed to deliver performance, efficiency, and reliability, and we are excited to see them powering Jumia's logistics fleet. This partnership demonstrates how technology can transform the delivery ecosystem while reducing emissions and operating costs. Kampala is just the beginning - we see this as the future of mobility across Africa," said Bruce Mucunguzi, Managing Director, Spiro.

Spiro will also provide favorable rates for Jumia's logistics partners to encourage greater adoption of eco-friendly transport solutions. The e-bikes are equipped with powerful electric motors and long-lasting batteries, ensuring it can run an entire day of deliveries after a four-hour charge.

This collaboration underlines Jumia's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint while enhancing efficiency and affordability in online shopping.

About Jumia

Jumia is a leading pan-African e-commerce platform, with operations across 9 African countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of everyday life in Africa by leveraging technology to deliver innovative, convenient and affordable online services to customers, while helping businesses grow as they use Jumia's platform to better reach and serve customers.

The Jumia platform consists of a marketplace, which connects approximately 70,000 sellers with customers, a vast logistics network, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages, and a proprietary payment service, JumiaPay, which facilitates transactions among participants active on the Jumia platform in select markets.

Media Contact

Abdesslam Benzitouni- Global Head of Public Relation and Public Affairs, abdesslam.benzitouni@jumia.com

About Spiro

Spiro is a pioneering electric vehicle company dedicated to accelerating the transition to sustainable mobility in Africa. With a focus on innovative technology and customer-centric solutions, Spiro aims to make electric bikes accessible to all, contributing to the global effort to combat climate change. Through its unique battery swapping model and strategic partnerships, Spiro is leading the way in creating a cleaner, greener, and more connected world.

SOURCE: Jumia Technologies AG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/jumia-and-spiro-launch-electric-bike-delivery-in-uganda-to-reduce-1077499