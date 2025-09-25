

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. First Lady Melania Trump has launched Fostering the Future Together - a global coalition of nations committed to enhancing the well-being of children through the promotion of education, innovation, and technology.



The First Lady shared Fostering the Future Together's mission; 'to ensure that every child can flourish in the digital era.' She affirmed, 'Innovation is wonderful. Our nations benefit from advancements in technology-saving lives, expanding access to knowledge, connecting people, and of course, safety.'



Melania reinforced her mission to prioritize the development of children at the intersection of technology and education. She said, 'Great minds have turned marbles into microchips, paper airplanes into drones, and kites into satellites.'



Speaking at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Melania added, 'Remember, our next generation will use tech to revolutionize how we live, travel, design, and connect.'



Fostering the Future Together's objectives during this initial phase include Prioritization of personal development of children; Unification of efforts surrounding children, technology, and education; Collaboration with the private sector to provide access to innovative education technology, including artificial intelligence, robotics, and blockchain; and Exchange of solutions encompassing advantages and risks of artificial intelligence.



The members of Fostering the Future Together will include the spouses or equivalent representatives of heads of government. Fostering the Future Together will be implemented by participating members at the local level, within their respective countries.



White House announced that Melania Trump will host Fostering the Future Together's inaugural meeting at the White House during the first quarter of 2026.



