Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - 01 Quantum Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) ("01 Quantum" or "Company"), one of the first-to-market, enterprise-level cybersecurity provider for the quantum computing era, and qLABS, a crypto foundation focused on quantum resilience, today announced a planned launch for the first fully quantum-resistant ecosystem on Hyperliquid. As previously announced on September 17, 2025, the two organizations unveiled the Quantum Crypto Wrapper (QCW), a dual-layer cryptographic innovation combining zero-knowledge proofs with 01 Quantum's NIST-approved IronCAP post-quantum cryptography.

Building on that foundation, today's announcement marks the first implementation of the QCW technology introducing:

The first quantum-resistant token on Hyperliquid, designed to demonstrate how the QCW technology can secure assets at the protocol level against both classical and quantum attacks.

A quantum-resistant wallet enabling individuals and institutions to store and transact safely with protection against quantum threats.

Looking ahead, quantum-resistant can also be achieved on $HYPE, Hyperliquid's native token, safeguarding the ecosystem's core asset with post-quantum cryptography, ensuring the long-term resilience of Hyperliquid's economic model.

All components will be secured by the QCW technology, a dual-layer cryptographic innovation that combines zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) with 01 Quantum's NIST-approved IronCAP post-quantum cryptography.

Hyperliquid currently has a market capitalization of approximately US$15.5-16.5 billion (according to CoinMarketCap).

"At qLABS, our mission is to ensure that emerging blockchain ecosystems like Hyperliquid are built to withstand the future threat of quantum computing. By embedding the QCW technology into Hyperliquid's infrastructure, we are ensuring protection against today's attacks and those posed by tomorrow's quantum computers," said Ada Jonuse, Executive Director at qLABS.

"For an advanced technology like the QCW technology, Hyperliquid offers an ideal environment to demonstrate its practical application," said Andrew Cheung, CEO of 01 Quantum. "This deployment represents the first step in our broader strategy to enhance blockchain infrastructure with quantum-resistant safeguards. It sets a clear example of how next-generation financial networks can prepare for the challenges of the quantum era."

This marks the first deployment milestone of the QCW technology since its unveiling on September 17, 2025, when 01 Quantum and qLABS announced the QCW technology as a universal post-quantum solution for digital assets. The quantum-resistant token on Hyperliquid and protocol launch is targeted for the first quarter 2026 timeframe.

This initiative addresses the growing risk of "harvest now, decrypt later" attacks, where malicious actors collect and stockpile encrypted data today with the intent to decrypt it later using the power of quantum computers. By embedding quantum resistance at the protocol level, tokens minting on Hyperliquid is positioned to become the first blockchain ecosystem architected to withstand the cryptographic threats anticipated on Q-Day.

About qLABS

qLABS is the first quantum-native crypto foundation, developing blockchain solutions that are resistant to quantum computing threats. With a focus on post-quantum security, qLABS builds infrastructure that will protect Web3 from Q-Day and beyond.

For more information visit qLABS's web site at https://qlabs.tech/ / https://x.com/qlabsofficial and follow them on their blog at https://www.linkedin.com/company/qlabsofficial/.

About 01 Quantum Inc.

01 Quantum Inc., formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc., (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF), is known for its innovative work in post-quantum cybersecurity and remote access solutions. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP product line. IronCAP's technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site https://01quantuminc.com | https://01com.com and follow us on our blog at https://blog.01com.com/wp.

