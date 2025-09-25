Armlogi Holding Corp. Announces Its Fiscal 2025 Full-Year Financial Results

WALNUT, Calif., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. ("Armlogi" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today announced financial results for its fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2025:

Total revenue increased by approximately $23.4 million, or 14.0%, to $190.4 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, compared to $167.0 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. This growth was largely driven by continued demand for Armlogi's transportation and warehousing services.

Cost of service rose by $44.5 million, or 29.9%, mainly due to higher freight, rental, labor, and warehouse expenses associated with the expansion of the Company's operational footprint.

Gross profit declined to a loss of $3.0 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, compared with a gross profit of $18.1 million in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, with the gross margin falling to -1.6% from 10.8% the previous fiscal year. The decrease primarily reflects increases in third-party carrier costs, particularly with major suppliers, FedEx and UPS, as well as expenses associated with new warehouse leases and labor for expanded facilities.

General and administrative expenses totaled $14.7 million, representing a 47.2% increase in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 from $10.0 million in the prior fiscal year, primarily due to investments in business growth and additional professional and office costs.

Net loss for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 was $15.3 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $7.4 million, or $0.19 per share, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at year-end were $13.6 million in the fiscal year ended June 30,2025, compared to $10.0 million as of the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.



Management Commentary

Aidy Chou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Armlogi, commented, "Fiscal year 2025 demonstrated continued strong demand for our logistics solutions, with 14% revenue growth and a more than four-fold increase in our active customer base. However, our results also reflect the significant operational challenges we faced as we expanded our warehouse network and navigated a difficult freight cost environment. The expansion of our operations with new warehouse facilities, while necessary for long-term growth, required substantial investments in labor and infrastructure that pressured our margins in the near term. Additionally, freight cost increases from our carriers have significantly impacted the profitability of our transportation services. We responded by diversifying our carrier relationships, but the industry-wide cost pressures continue to present headwinds."

Mr. Chou continued: "Despite these challenges, we remain committed to our growth strategy and believe our expanded infrastructure positions us well for future opportunities. Looking ahead, our focus remains on operational optimization, technology-driven efficiency, and prudent cost management, as we position Armlogi for long-term, sustainable growth."

About Armlogi Holding Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

*** tables follow ***

ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024 (US$, except share data, or otherwise noted) June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 US$ US$ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 9,190,277 7,888,711 Accounts receivable and other receivables, net of (amortized cost of $22,802,369 and $25,872,226 and allowance for credit losses of $594,869 and $407,182 at June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively) 22,207,500 25,465,044 Other current assets 998,925 1,624,611 Prepaid expenses 1,375,646 1,129,435 Loan receivables 3,893,563 1,877,131 Total current assets 37,665,911 37,984,932 Non-current assets Restricted cash - non-current 4,387,550 2,061,673 Long-term loan receivables - 2,908,636 Property and equipment, net 11,259,820 11,010,407 Intangible assets, net 54,627 92,708 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 115,361,185 111,955,448 Right-of-use assets - finance leases 745,547 309,496 Other non-current assets 739,555 711,556 Total assets 170,214,195 167,034,856 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 9,604,783 7,502,339 Contract liabilities 939,097 276,463 Income taxes payable - 57,589 Due to related parties - 350,209 Accrued payroll liabilities 283,150 405,250 Convertible notes 5,292,749 - Operating lease liabilities - current 29,280,907 24,216,446 Finance lease liabilities - current 386,327 155,625 Total current liabilities 45,787,013 32,963,921 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities - non-current 98,939,552 93,126,092 Finance lease liabilities - non-current 397,692 169,683 Deferred income tax liabilities - 1,536,455 Total liabilities 145,124,257 127,796,151 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock, US$0.00001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 42,250,934 and 41,634,000 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively 422 416 Additional paid-in capital 16,668,858 15,468,864 Retained earnings 8,420,658 23,769,425 Total stockholders' equity 25,089,938 39,238,705 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 170,214,195 167,034,856

ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEARS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024 (US$, except share data, or otherwise noted) Year Ended

June 30,

2025 Year Ended

June 30,

2024 US$ US$ Revenue 190,408,258 166,977,034 Costs of service 193,408,827 148,894,227 Gross (loss) profit (3,000,569 ) 18,082,807 Operating costs and expenses: General and administrative 14,675,543 9,967,792 Total operating costs and expenses 14,675,543 9,967,792 (Loss) Income from operations (17,676,112 ) 8,115,015 Other (income) expenses: Other income, net (2,714,344 ) (2,320,257 ) Loss on debt extinguishment 1,192,431 - Loss on disposal of assets 43,625 - Finance costs 714,352 47,649 Total other (income) expenses (763,936 ) (2,272,608 ) (Loss) Income before provision for income taxes (16,912,176 ) 10,387,623 Current income tax (recovery) expense (26,954 ) 2,145,072 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (1,536,455 ) 801,333 Total income tax (recovery) expense (1,563,409 ) 2,946,405 Net (loss) income (15,348,767 ) 7,441,218 Total comprehensive (loss) income (15,348,767 ) 7,441,218 Basic & diluted net (loss) earnings per share (0.37 ) 0.19 Weighted average number of shares of common stock-basic 41,808,909 40,205,836 Weighted average number of shares of common stock-diluted 41,808,909 40,216,109

ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEARS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024 (US$, except share data, or otherwise noted) For The

Year Ended

June 30,

2025 For The

Year Ended

June 30,

2024 US$ US$ Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net (loss) income (15,348,767 ) 7,441,218 Adjustments for items not affecting cash: Net loss from disposal of fixed assets 43,625 - Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use financial assets 2,931,993 1,996,720 Amortization 38,081 35,317 Non-cash operating leases expense 7,536,058 5,193,458 Current estimated credit loss 275,610 94,694 Loss on debt extinguishment 1,192,431 - Accretion of convertible note 617,845 - Deferred income taxes (1,536,455 ) 801,333 Interest income (144,501 ) (109,427 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable and other receivables 2,981,935 (8,157,462 ) Other current assets 625,686 11,881 Prepaid expenses (246,211 ) (332,531 ) Other non-current assets (28,000 ) (711,556 ) Accounts payable & accrued liabilities 2,102,444 (667,825 ) Income tax payable (57,589 ) (2,597,106 ) Contract liabilities 662,634 (147,719 ) Accrued payroll liabilities (122,100 ) 141,894 Net changes in derecognized ROU and operating lease liability (63,874 ) - Net cash provided from operating activities 1,460,845 2,992,889 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchase of property and equipment (2,889,928 ) (5,208,522 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 48,000 - Net loan disbursement amounts after repayments received (1,000,000 ) (2,229,083 ) Proceeds from loan repayments 2,036,705 - Net cash used in investing activities (1,805,223 ) (7,437,605 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Net proceeds received from related parties - 1,000 Proceeds (lend to) from related parties (350,209 ) 511,353 Repayments of finance lease liabilities (360,443 ) (163,936 ) Repayment of commitment payable (150,000 ) - Repayment of SEPA (3,260,000 ) - Deferred issuance costs for initial public offering - (951,617 ) Proceeds from IPO and share issuance, net 8,092,473 7,471,180 Capital contributions from stockholders - 969,021 Net cash provided by financing activities 3,971,821 7,837,001 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,627,443 3,392,285 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 9,950,384 6,558,099 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year 13,577,827 9,950,384

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Consolidated Balance Sheets that total the same amounts shown in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows: