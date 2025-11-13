Armlogi Holding Corp. Announces Revenue Growth of 16.5% to $49.5 Million

WALNUT, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. ("Armlogi" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended September 30, 2025 of fiscal year 2026.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Highlights:

Total revenue increased by 16.5% to $49.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to $42.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, driven by continued strong demand for both transportation and warehousing services.



Transportation services revenue grew 12.6% to $32.1 million, reflecting increased shipment volumes from new warehouse locations.



Warehousing services revenue rose 24.4% to $17.4 million, driven by the expansion of the Company's warehouse network.



Gross loss improved to $2.5 million, or (5.0%) of revenue, in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to a gross loss of $3.6 million, or (8.5%) of revenue, in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, demonstrating progress despite continued freight cost pressures.



Net loss was $6.5 million, or $(0.15) per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to a net loss of $4.6 million, or $(0.11) per share, for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.



Active customer base expanded to 607 customers as of September 30, 2025, compared to 505 as of June 30, 2025.



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $10.8 million as of September 30, 2025.



Management Commentary

Aidy Chou, Chairman and CEO of Armlogi, said, "Our first quarter results show that our core business is still growing, with revenue up 16.5% year over year and improvement in our gross margin profile. We are especially happy with the 24% increase in revenue from our warehousing services, which shows that customers are using our expanded facilities and full range of logistics solutions."

"Even though we are still addressing rising freight costs across the board, especially from big carriers like FedEx, we have made progress in diversifying our carrier relationships and setting more competitive prices. Our gross margin improved year over year, which we believe is indicative that our operational efforts are starting to yield results."

"Our network of warehouses now includes ten locations and covers about 3.9 million square feet. We believe this positions us favorably to meet the growing needs of cross-border e-commerce merchants. Adding our Illinois facility has been especially important because it has increased our presence in the Midwest and made it easier for us to serve customers nationwide."

Mr. Chou concluded, "Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on three main goals: making the most of our expanded warehouse network, improving our gross margin profile through operational efficiencies, and selectively pursuing growth opportunities that fit with our strategic vision. We believe Armlogi is well-positioned to deliver long-term value to our stockholders, thanks to our infrastructure and growing customer base."

About Armlogi Holding Corp.

Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions, including warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants looking to establish overseas warehouses in the U.S. market. With ten warehouses covering over three and a half million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company's warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology for handling and storing large and bulky items. Armlogi is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit www.armlogi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us.

ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND JUNE 30, 2025

(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)

September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 US$ US$ Unaudited Audited Assets Current assets Cash 6,456,745 9,190,277 Accounts receivable and other receivable, net of credit loss allowance of $594,869 and $594,869 18,390,255 22,207,500 Other current assets 985,422 998,925 Prepaid expenses 1,667,446 1,375,646 Loan receivables 1,713,324 3,893,563 Total current assets 29,213,192 37,665,911 Non-current assets Restricted cash - non-current 4,391,165 4,387,550 Long-term loan receivables 822,305 - Property and equipment, net 10,646,576 11,259,820 Intangible assets, net 43,032 54,627 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 109,518,130 115,361,185 Right-of-use assets - finance leases 831,474 745,547 Other non-current assets 871,691 739,555 Total assets 156,337,565 170,214,195 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 8,042,768 9,604,783 Contract liabilities 826,814 939,097 Accrued payroll liabilities 614,553 283,150 Convertible notes - 5,292,749 Operating lease liabilities - current 30,348,333 29,280,907 Finance lease liabilities - current 447,338 386,327 Total current liabilities 40,279,806 45,787,013 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities - non-current 93,254,743 98,939,552 Finance lease liabilities - non-current 421,131 397,692 Total liabilities 133,955,680 145,124,257 Stockholders' equity Common stock, US$0.00001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 45,443,079 and 42,250,934 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively 454 422 Additional paid-in capital 20,468,826 16,668,858 Retained earnings 1,912,605 8,420,658 Total stockholders' equity 22,381,885 25,089,938 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 156,337,565 170,214,195

ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS

OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024

(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)

For The

Three Months

Ended

September

30,

2025 For The

Three Months

Ended

September

30,

2024 US$ US$ Unaudited Unaudited Revenue 49,473,179 42,481,896 Costs of services 51,957,262 46,088,686 Gross loss (2,484,083 ) (3,606,790 ) Operating costs and expenses: General and administrative 4,217,306 3,668,825 Total operating costs and expenses 4,217,306 3,668,825 Loss from operations (6,701,389 ) (7,275,615 ) Other (income) expenses: Other income, net (738,592 ) (1,205,665 ) Finance costs 548,345 9,008 Total other (income) expenses (190,247 ) (1,196,657 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (6,511,142 ) (6,078,958 ) Current income tax recovery (3,089 ) (57,589 ) Deferred income tax recovery - (1,373,498 ) Total income tax recovery (3,089 ) (1,431,087 ) Net loss (6,508,053 ) (4,647,871 ) Total comprehensive loss (6,508,053 ) (4,647,871 ) Basic & diluted net loss per share (0.15 ) (0.11 ) Weighted average number of shares of common stock-basic and diluted 42,462,207 41,634,000

ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024 (UNAUDITED)

(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)

For The

Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2025 For The

Three

Months

Ended

September

30,

2024 US$ US$ Unaudited Unaudited Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net loss (6,508,053 ) (4,647,871 ) Adjustments for items not affecting cash: Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use financial assets 778,520 617,166 Amortization 11,595 8,829 Non-cash operating leases expense 1,225,671 2,682,178 Current estimated credit loss - 126,936 Accretion of convertible notes 527,251 - Deferred income taxes - (1,373,498 ) Interest income (15,375 ) (33,736 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable and other receivables 3,817,245 160,623 Other current assets 13,503 (250,770 ) Other non-current assets (132,136 ) (106,085 ) Prepaid expenses (291,799 ) 316,745 Accounts payable & accrued liabilities (1,574,944 ) (1,927,718 ) Contract liabilities 112,283 498,249 Income tax payable - (57,589 ) Accrued payroll liabilities 331,403 374,429 Net cash used in operating activities (1,929,402 ) (3,612,112 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchase of property and equipment (56,077 ) (1,353,297 ) Loan disbursement (2,370,000 ) (1,000,000 ) Proceeds from loan repayments 3,743,309 1,036,705 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,317,232 (1,316,592 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Repayments of finance lease liabilities (97,747 ) (35,831 ) Repayments of convertible notes (2,020,000 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (2,117,747 ) (35,831 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,729,917 ) (4,964,535 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period 13,577,827 9,950,384 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period 10,847,910 4,985,849

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Consolidated Balance Sheets that total the same amounts shown in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows: