Armlogi Holding Corp. Announces Second Quarter and First Half of Fiscal Year 2026 Results

WALNUT, Calif., Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. ("Armlogi" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2026 second quarter and six-month period ended December 31, 2025.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ending December 31, 2025:

Total revenue increased 0.8% to $51.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $51.1 million in the prior-year period.





Costs of services increased to $52.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, resulting in a gross loss of $0.8 million, compared to a gross profit of $0.5 million in the prior year period. Gross margin declined to (1.5)% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 from 0.9% in the prior year period, primarily due to higher operational costs.





Net loss was $3.9 million, or ($0.08) per share for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to a net loss of $1.7 million, or ($0.04) per share, for the prior year period.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ending December 31, 2025:

Total revenue for the first six months ended December 31, 2025 grew 7.9% to $101.0 million, up from $93.6 million in the prior year period.





Gross loss for the six months ended December 31, 2025 was $3.3 million, showing a marginal improvement in gross margin to (3.2)% from (3.3)% in the prior year period.





Net loss was $10.4 million, or ($0.24) per share for the six months ended December 31, 2025, compared to a net loss of $6.3 million, or ($0.15) per share, for the prior year period.

Liquidity:

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had a cash and restricted cash balance of $9.4 million. During the six months ended December 31, 2025, the Company utilized its Standby Equity Purchase Agreement (SEPA) to issue 3,192,145 shares of common stock, raising an aggregate of $3.8 million to support its operations and growth initiatives.

Management Commentary

Aidy Chou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Armlogi, commented, "The second quarter reflected stable revenue performance and continued first-half growth, though margins were pressured by elevated service costs. We are actively implementing cost optimization strategies and operational efficiencies to address the compression in our gross margins, including enhancing warehouse utilization and integrating higher-margin logistics solutions. We remain confident in our long-term strategy and our ability to create value for our stockholders as we navigate the current market dynamics."

About Armlogi Holding Corp.

Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider offering a comprehensive suite of supply-chain solutions, including warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants seeking to establish U.S. market warehouses. With 10 warehouses totaling over 3.5 million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company's warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology to handle and store large, bulky items. Armlogi is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit www.armlogi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make forward-looking statements, orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our revenue and earnings growth; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us.

ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND JUNE 30, 2025

(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted) December 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 US$ US$ Unaudited Audited Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 5,041,971 9,190,277 Accounts receivable and other receivable, net of credit loss allowance of $594,869 and $594,869 19,477,733 22,207,500 Other current assets 1,264,311 998,925 Prepaid expenses 1,275,823 1,375,646 Loan receivables, net of credit loss allowance of $nil and $nil 2,139,787 3,893,563 Total current assets 29,199,625 37,665,911 Non-current assets Restricted cash - non-current 4,394,812 4,387,550 Property and equipment, net 10,587,255 11,259,820 Intangible assets, net 31,370 54,627 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 106,496,289 115,361,185 Right-of-use assets - finance leases 1,516,794 745,547 Other non-current assets 835,691 739,555 Total assets 153,061,836 170,214,195 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 9,385,551 9,604,783 Contract liabilities 628,790 939,097 Accrued payroll liabilities 491,377 283,150 Convertible notes - 5,292,749 Operating lease liabilities - current 33,713,304 29,280,907 Finance lease liabilities - current 763,696 386,327 Total current liabilities 44,982,718 45,787,013 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities - non-current 88,755,383 98,939,552 Finance lease liabilities - non-current 802,032 397,692 Total liabilities 134,540,133 145,124,257 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock, US$0.00001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 45,443,079 and 42,250,934 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively 454 422 Additional paid-in capital 20,468,826 16,668,858 Retained earnings (1,947,577 - 8,420,658 Total stockholders' equity 18,521,703 25,089,938 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 153,061,836 170,214,195

ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS

OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024

(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)

Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2025 Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2024 Six Months

Ended

December 31,

2025 Six Months

Ended

December 31,

2024 US$ US$ US$ US$ Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenue 51,542,848 51,143,682 101,016,027 93,625,578 Costs of services 52,313,114 50,660,690 104,270,376 96,749,376 Gross profit (770,266 - 482,992 (3,254,349 - (3,123,798 - Operating costs and expenses: General and administrative 3,328,550 2,659,156 7,545,856 6,327,981 Total operating costs and expenses 3,328,550 2,659,156 7,545,856 6,327,981 Loss from operations (4,098,816 - (2,176,164 - (10,800,205 - (9,451,779 - Other (income) expenses: Other income, net (302,280 - (564,656 - (1,040,872 - (1,770,321 - Loss on Disposal of Assets - 43,625 - 43,625 Finance costs 44,121 79,989 592,466 88,997 Total other (income) expenses (258,159 - (441,042 - (448,406 - (1,637,699 - Loss before provision for income taxes (3,840,657 - (1,735,122 - (10,351,799 - (7,814,080 - Current income tax expense 19,525 - 16,436 - Deferred income tax (recovery) expense - (75,882 - - (1,506,969 - Total income tax (recovery) expenses 19,525 (75,882 - 16,436 (1,506,969 - Net loss (3,860,182 - (1,659,240 - (10,368,235 - (6,307,111 - Total comprehensive loss (3,860,182 - (1,659,240 - (10,368,235 - (6,307,111 - Basic & diluted net loss per share (0.08 - (0.04 - (0.24 - (0.15 - Weighted average number of shares of common stock-basic and diluted 45,443,079 41,642,442 43,952,643 41,638,221