Samstag, 14.02.2026
WKN: A4032A | ISIN: US0422551095
NASDAQ
13.02.26 | 21:46
0,395 US-Dollar
+1,26 % +0,005
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.02.2026 05:06 Uhr
99 Leser
Armlogi Holding Corp. Announces Second Quarter and First Half of Fiscal Year 2026 Results

WALNUT, Calif., Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. ("Armlogi" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2026 second quarter and six-month period ended December 31, 2025.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ending December 31, 2025:

  • Total revenue increased 0.8% to $51.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $51.1 million in the prior-year period.

  • Costs of services increased to $52.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, resulting in a gross loss of $0.8 million, compared to a gross profit of $0.5 million in the prior year period. Gross margin declined to (1.5)% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 from 0.9% in the prior year period, primarily due to higher operational costs.

  • Net loss was $3.9 million, or ($0.08) per share for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to a net loss of $1.7 million, or ($0.04) per share, for the prior year period.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ending December 31, 2025:

  • Total revenue for the first six months ended December 31, 2025 grew 7.9% to $101.0 million, up from $93.6 million in the prior year period.

  • Gross loss for the six months ended December 31, 2025 was $3.3 million, showing a marginal improvement in gross margin to (3.2)% from (3.3)% in the prior year period.

  • Net loss was $10.4 million, or ($0.24) per share for the six months ended December 31, 2025, compared to a net loss of $6.3 million, or ($0.15) per share, for the prior year period.

Liquidity:

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had a cash and restricted cash balance of $9.4 million. During the six months ended December 31, 2025, the Company utilized its Standby Equity Purchase Agreement (SEPA) to issue 3,192,145 shares of common stock, raising an aggregate of $3.8 million to support its operations and growth initiatives.

Management Commentary

Aidy Chou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Armlogi, commented, "The second quarter reflected stable revenue performance and continued first-half growth, though margins were pressured by elevated service costs. We are actively implementing cost optimization strategies and operational efficiencies to address the compression in our gross margins, including enhancing warehouse utilization and integrating higher-margin logistics solutions. We remain confident in our long-term strategy and our ability to create value for our stockholders as we navigate the current market dynamics."

About Armlogi Holding Corp.

Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider offering a comprehensive suite of supply-chain solutions, including warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants seeking to establish U.S. market warehouses. With 10 warehouses totaling over 3.5 million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company's warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology to handle and store large, bulky items. Armlogi is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit www.armlogi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make forward-looking statements, orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our revenue and earnings growth; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us.

Company Contact:
info@armlogi.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Matthew Abenante, IRC
President
Strategic Investor Relations, LLC
Tel: 347-947-2093
Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

*** tables follow ***

ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND JUNE 30, 2025
(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)
December 31,
2025		 June 30,
2025
US$ US$
Unaudited Audited
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents 5,041,971 9,190,277
Accounts receivable and other receivable, net of credit loss allowance of $594,869 and $594,869 19,477,733 22,207,500
Other current assets 1,264,311 998,925
Prepaid expenses 1,275,823 1,375,646
Loan receivables, net of credit loss allowance of $nil and $nil 2,139,787 3,893,563
Total current assets 29,199,625 37,665,911
Non-current assets
Restricted cash - non-current 4,394,812 4,387,550
Property and equipment, net 10,587,255 11,259,820
Intangible assets, net 31,370 54,627
Right-of-use assets - operating leases 106,496,289 115,361,185
Right-of-use assets - finance leases 1,516,794 745,547
Other non-current assets 835,691 739,555
Total assets 153,061,836 170,214,195
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 9,385,551 9,604,783
Contract liabilities 628,790 939,097
Accrued payroll liabilities 491,377 283,150
Convertible notes - 5,292,749
Operating lease liabilities - current 33,713,304 29,280,907
Finance lease liabilities - current 763,696 386,327
Total current liabilities 44,982,718 45,787,013
Non-current liabilities
Operating lease liabilities - non-current 88,755,383 98,939,552
Finance lease liabilities - non-current 802,032 397,692
Total liabilities 134,540,133 145,124,257
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity
Common stock, US$0.00001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 45,443,079 and 42,250,934 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively 454 422
Additional paid-in capital 20,468,826 16,668,858
Retained earnings (1,947,577- 8,420,658
Total stockholders' equity 18,521,703 25,089,938
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 153,061,836 170,214,195

ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS
OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024
(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)

Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2025		 Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2024		 Six Months
Ended
December 31,
2025		 Six Months
Ended
December 31,
2024
US$ US$ US$ US$
Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited
Revenue 51,542,848 51,143,682 101,016,027 93,625,578
Costs of services 52,313,114 50,660,690 104,270,376 96,749,376
Gross profit (770,266- 482,992 (3,254,349- (3,123,798-
Operating costs and expenses:
General and administrative 3,328,550 2,659,156 7,545,856 6,327,981
Total operating costs and expenses 3,328,550 2,659,156 7,545,856 6,327,981
Loss from operations (4,098,816- (2,176,164- (10,800,205- (9,451,779-
Other (income) expenses:
Other income, net (302,280- (564,656- (1,040,872- (1,770,321-
Loss on Disposal of Assets - 43,625 - 43,625
Finance costs 44,121 79,989 592,466 88,997
Total other (income) expenses (258,159- (441,042- (448,406- (1,637,699-
Loss before provision for income taxes (3,840,657- (1,735,122- (10,351,799- (7,814,080-
Current income tax expense 19,525 - 16,436 -
Deferred income tax (recovery) expense - (75,882- - (1,506,969-
Total income tax (recovery) expenses 19,525 (75,882- 16,436 (1,506,969-
Net loss (3,860,182- (1,659,240- (10,368,235- (6,307,111-
Total comprehensive loss (3,860,182- (1,659,240- (10,368,235- (6,307,111-
Basic & diluted net loss per share (0.08- (0.04- (0.24- (0.15-
Weighted average number of shares of common stock-basic and diluted 45,443,079 41,642,442 43,952,643 41,638,221
ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024 (UNAUDITED)
(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)
For The
Six Months Ended
December 31,
2025		 For The
Six Months Ended
December 31,
2024
US$ US$
Unaudited Unaudited
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net loss (10,368,235- (6,307,111-
Adjustments for items not affecting cash:
Net loss from disposal of fixed assets - 43,625
Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use financial assets 1,679,930 1,290,471
Amortization 23,257 17,659
Non-cash operating leases expense 3,113,124 4,358,758
Current estimated credit loss - 228,363
Accretion of convertible notes 527,251 72,184
Deferred income taxes - (1,506,969-
Interest income (39,534- (63,233-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable and other receivables 2,729,767 (5,967,431-
Other current assets (265,386- (280,846-
Other non-current assets (96,136- (203,643-
Prepaid expenses 99,823 249,667
Accounts payable & accrued liabilities (299,550- (1,969,214-
Contract liabilities (310,307- 972,381
Income tax payable - (87,075-
Accrued payroll liabilities 208,227 (16,180-
Net changes in derecognized ROU and operating lease liabilities - (63,874-
Net cash used in operating activities (2,997,769- (9,232,468-
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Purchase of property and equipment (636,868- (2,070,770-
Loan disbursements (2,770,000- (1,000,000-
Proceeds from loan repayments 4,563,310 2,036,705
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - 25,000
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,156,442 (1,009,065-
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Repayment to related parties - (350,209-
Repayments of finance lease liabilities (279,717- (72,368-
(Repayments) Net proceeds from convertible notes (2,020,000- 8,092,473
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,299,717- 7,669,896
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,141,044- (2,571,637-
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period 13,577,827 9,950,384
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period 9,436,783 7,378,747
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same amounts shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows:
Cash and cash equivalents 5,041,971 5,118,815
Restricted cash - non-current 4,394,812 2,259,932
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets 9,436,783 7,378,747
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flows Information:
Cash paid for income tax (23,300- (87,074-
Cash paid for interest - (16,813-
Non-cash Transactions:
Right-of-use assets acquired in exchange for finance lease liabilities 1,061,426 -
Right-of-use assets acquired in exchange for operating lease liabilities 2,861,346 6,184,333
Increase (Decrease) in right-of-use assets due to remeasurement of lease terms 63,896 (884,394-
Shares issued for Investor Notices pursuant to SEPA by reducing the convertible notes 3,800,000 -
Shares issued to settle commitment fee - 250,000

