Armlogi Holding Corp. Announces Second Quarter and First Half of Fiscal Year 2026 Results

WALNUT, Calif., Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. ("Armlogi" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2026 second quarter and six-month period ended December 31, 2025.
Financial Results for the Three Months Ending December 31, 2025:
- Total revenue increased 0.8% to $51.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $51.1 million in the prior-year period.
- Costs of services increased to $52.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, resulting in a gross loss of $0.8 million, compared to a gross profit of $0.5 million in the prior year period. Gross margin declined to (1.5)% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 from 0.9% in the prior year period, primarily due to higher operational costs.
- Net loss was $3.9 million, or ($0.08) per share for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to a net loss of $1.7 million, or ($0.04) per share, for the prior year period.
Financial Results for the Six Months Ending December 31, 2025:
- Total revenue for the first six months ended December 31, 2025 grew 7.9% to $101.0 million, up from $93.6 million in the prior year period.
- Gross loss for the six months ended December 31, 2025 was $3.3 million, showing a marginal improvement in gross margin to (3.2)% from (3.3)% in the prior year period.
- Net loss was $10.4 million, or ($0.24) per share for the six months ended December 31, 2025, compared to a net loss of $6.3 million, or ($0.15) per share, for the prior year period.
Liquidity:
As of December 31, 2025, the Company had a cash and restricted cash balance of $9.4 million. During the six months ended December 31, 2025, the Company utilized its Standby Equity Purchase Agreement (SEPA) to issue 3,192,145 shares of common stock, raising an aggregate of $3.8 million to support its operations and growth initiatives.
Management Commentary
Aidy Chou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Armlogi, commented, "The second quarter reflected stable revenue performance and continued first-half growth, though margins were pressured by elevated service costs. We are actively implementing cost optimization strategies and operational efficiencies to address the compression in our gross margins, including enhancing warehouse utilization and integrating higher-margin logistics solutions. We remain confident in our long-term strategy and our ability to create value for our stockholders as we navigate the current market dynamics."
About Armlogi Holding Corp.
Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider offering a comprehensive suite of supply-chain solutions, including warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants seeking to establish U.S. market warehouses. With 10 warehouses totaling over 3.5 million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company's warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology to handle and store large, bulky items. Armlogi is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit www.armlogi.com.
*** tables follow ***
|ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND JUNE 30, 2025
(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)
|December 31,
2025
|June 30,
2025
|US$
|US$
|Unaudited
|Audited
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|5,041,971
|9,190,277
|Accounts receivable and other receivable, net of credit loss allowance of $594,869 and $594,869
|19,477,733
|22,207,500
|Other current assets
|1,264,311
|998,925
|Prepaid expenses
|1,275,823
|1,375,646
|Loan receivables, net of credit loss allowance of $nil and $nil
|2,139,787
|3,893,563
|Total current assets
|29,199,625
|37,665,911
|Non-current assets
|Restricted cash - non-current
|4,394,812
|4,387,550
|Property and equipment, net
|10,587,255
|11,259,820
|Intangible assets, net
|31,370
|54,627
|Right-of-use assets - operating leases
|106,496,289
|115,361,185
|Right-of-use assets - finance leases
|1,516,794
|745,547
|Other non-current assets
|835,691
|739,555
|Total assets
|153,061,836
|170,214,195
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities:
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|9,385,551
|9,604,783
|Contract liabilities
|628,790
|939,097
|Accrued payroll liabilities
|491,377
|283,150
|Convertible notes
|-
|5,292,749
|Operating lease liabilities - current
|33,713,304
|29,280,907
|Finance lease liabilities - current
|763,696
|386,327
|Total current liabilities
|44,982,718
|45,787,013
|Non-current liabilities
|Operating lease liabilities - non-current
|88,755,383
|98,939,552
|Finance lease liabilities - non-current
|802,032
|397,692
|Total liabilities
|134,540,133
|145,124,257
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock, US$0.00001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 45,443,079 and 42,250,934 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively
|454
|422
|Additional paid-in capital
|20,468,826
|16,668,858
|Retained earnings
|(1,947,577
|-
|8,420,658
|Total stockholders' equity
|18,521,703
|25,089,938
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|153,061,836
|170,214,195
ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS
OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024
(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)
|Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2025
|Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2024
|Six Months
Ended
December 31,
2025
|Six Months
Ended
December 31,
2024
|US$
|US$
|US$
|US$
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Revenue
|51,542,848
|51,143,682
|101,016,027
|93,625,578
|Costs of services
|52,313,114
|50,660,690
|104,270,376
|96,749,376
|Gross profit
|(770,266
|-
|482,992
|(3,254,349
|-
|(3,123,798
|-
|Operating costs and expenses:
|General and administrative
|3,328,550
|2,659,156
|7,545,856
|6,327,981
|Total operating costs and expenses
|3,328,550
|2,659,156
|7,545,856
|6,327,981
|Loss from operations
|(4,098,816
|-
|(2,176,164
|-
|(10,800,205
|-
|(9,451,779
|-
|Other (income) expenses:
|Other income, net
|(302,280
|-
|(564,656
|-
|(1,040,872
|-
|(1,770,321
|-
|Loss on Disposal of Assets
|-
|43,625
|-
|43,625
|Finance costs
|44,121
|79,989
|592,466
|88,997
|Total other (income) expenses
|(258,159
|-
|(441,042
|-
|(448,406
|-
|(1,637,699
|-
|Loss before provision for income taxes
|(3,840,657
|-
|(1,735,122
|-
|(10,351,799
|-
|(7,814,080
|-
|Current income tax expense
|19,525
|-
|16,436
|-
|Deferred income tax (recovery) expense
|-
|(75,882
|-
|-
|(1,506,969
|-
|Total income tax (recovery) expenses
|19,525
|(75,882
|-
|16,436
|(1,506,969
|-
|Net loss
|(3,860,182
|-
|(1,659,240
|-
|(10,368,235
|-
|(6,307,111
|-
|Total comprehensive loss
|(3,860,182
|-
|(1,659,240
|-
|(10,368,235
|-
|(6,307,111
|-
|Basic & diluted net loss per share
|(0.08
|-
|(0.04
|-
|(0.24
|-
|(0.15
|-
|Weighted average number of shares of common stock-basic and diluted
|45,443,079
|41,642,442
|43,952,643
|41,638,221
|ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024 (UNAUDITED)
(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)
|For The
Six Months Ended
December 31,
2025
|For The
Six Months Ended
December 31,
2024
|US$
|US$
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|Net loss
|(10,368,235
|-
|(6,307,111
|-
|Adjustments for items not affecting cash:
|Net loss from disposal of fixed assets
|-
|43,625
|Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use financial assets
|1,679,930
|1,290,471
|Amortization
|23,257
|17,659
|Non-cash operating leases expense
|3,113,124
|4,358,758
|Current estimated credit loss
|-
|228,363
|Accretion of convertible notes
|527,251
|72,184
|Deferred income taxes
|-
|(1,506,969
|-
|Interest income
|(39,534
|-
|(63,233
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable and other receivables
|2,729,767
|(5,967,431
|-
|Other current assets
|(265,386
|-
|(280,846
|-
|Other non-current assets
|(96,136
|-
|(203,643
|-
|Prepaid expenses
|99,823
|249,667
|Accounts payable & accrued liabilities
|(299,550
|-
|(1,969,214
|-
|Contract liabilities
|(310,307
|-
|972,381
|Income tax payable
|-
|(87,075
|-
|Accrued payroll liabilities
|208,227
|(16,180
|-
|Net changes in derecognized ROU and operating lease liabilities
|-
|(63,874
|-
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(2,997,769
|-
|(9,232,468
|-
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(636,868
|-
|(2,070,770
|-
|Loan disbursements
|(2,770,000
|-
|(1,000,000
|-
|Proceeds from loan repayments
|4,563,310
|2,036,705
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|-
|25,000
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|1,156,442
|(1,009,065
|-
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|Repayment to related parties
|-
|(350,209
|-
|Repayments of finance lease liabilities
|(279,717
|-
|(72,368
|-
|(Repayments) Net proceeds from convertible notes
|(2,020,000
|-
|8,092,473
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(2,299,717
|-
|7,669,896
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(4,141,044
|-
|(2,571,637
|-
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period
|13,577,827
|9,950,384
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period
|9,436,783
|7,378,747
|The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same amounts shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|5,041,971
|5,118,815
|Restricted cash - non-current
|4,394,812
|2,259,932
|Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|9,436,783
|7,378,747
|Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flows Information:
|Cash paid for income tax
|(23,300
|-
|(87,074
|-
|Cash paid for interest
|-
|(16,813
|-
|Non-cash Transactions:
|Right-of-use assets acquired in exchange for finance lease liabilities
|1,061,426
|-
|Right-of-use assets acquired in exchange for operating lease liabilities
|2,861,346
|6,184,333
|Increase (Decrease) in right-of-use assets due to remeasurement of lease terms
|63,896
|(884,394
|-
|Shares issued for Investor Notices pursuant to SEPA by reducing the convertible notes
|3,800,000
|-
|Shares issued to settle commitment fee
|-
|250,000