Multi-year deal will enhance customer experience across multiple markets

In a wide-scale licensing arrangement, ENGIE a global energy player serving 20 million BtoC contracts worldwide has chosen Kaluza's Energy Intelligence Platform to deploy cutting-edge digital technologies aimed at enhancing customer experience and accelerating the shift to smarter, cleaner energy. Kaluza was selected by ENGIE for this multi-year, multi-market agreement following a rigorous evaluation of technology providers.

Kaluza's platform combines real-time data architecture and an intelligence layer that enables energy companies to seamlessly integrate customer operations, optimise distributed energy assets and launch new services at scale. Built on cloud-native, modular infrastructure, Kaluza gives ENGIE the agility and scalability needed to lead in a rapidly transforming energy system.

Biljana Kaitovic, Managing Director, OneBtoC, ENGIE, said:

"This partnership with Kaluza reflects ENGIE's dedication to pursuing innovation in support of our net-zero ambitions. By leveraging real-time intelligence, we will strengthen our ability to deliver competitive, reliable and personalised services to our customers."

Melissa Gander, CEO of Kaluza, said:

"This is more than a technology agreement. Kaluza was designed to help providers like ENGIE lead in a fast-changing world: streamlining operations, enabling new business models and unlocking value for customers and the grid. By working in partnership, we can turn the challenges of electrification into opportunities for growth and long-term impact."

This agreement highlights the rising global demand for Kaluza's Energy Intelligence Platform, already trusted by suppliers such as OVO in the UK and AGL in Australia. By unifying operations and enabling smarter, more sustainable services, Kaluza is cementing its position as the partner of choice for energy providers navigating the shift to a clean energy future.

