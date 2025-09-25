ESGold Corp: ESGold Fully Funded as Montauban Construction Powers Ahead

Fully funded to complete construction in Quebec and advance Colombia validation as production and exploration plans at Montauban accelerate

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / ESGold Corp. ("ESGold" or the "Company") (CSE:ESAU)(OTCQB:ESAUF)(FSE:Z7D) is pleased to provide a construction update on its Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec, where development is progressing. The Company reports that building construction remains on track, with completion anticipated by mid-Q4 2025. ESGold is fully funded to complete Montauban and is positioned to move forward aggressively, while continuing preparatory work on its prospective initiative in Colombia.

See construction progress photos here

Recent Highlights

Construction Advancing: Development work at Montauban continues to progress on schedule with building completion anticipated in Q4-2025

Fully Funded: Recent financing provides all necessary capital to complete Montauban and validate the Company's Colombia joint venture.

Upcoming Catalysts: Concentrate test results from both Montauban and Colombia expected in the near-term.

Exploration Upside: Systematic exploration planning underway at Montauban, technical work has identified large, continuous geological structures extending to 1,200 meters, underscoring the district-scale potential of the property.

Colombia Momentum: Ongoing review of the Bolívar area reinforces confidence in validating, closing, and executing the Company's expansion strategy.

Gordon Robb, CEO of ESGold, commented:

"We are extremely pleased with the steady progress at Montauban, where building construction is advancing on schedule and moving toward completion, anticipated by mid-Q4 2025. Thanks to recent funding, we are now in the position of being fully financed to complete Montauban and to advance preparatory work on our prospective initiative in Colombia. With concentrate test results pending and exploration planning underway, the months ahead will be transformative as we build cash flow at Montauban while unlocking long-term discovery potential across our portfolio. ESGold is building the foundation for scalable growth, and we are very excited about what lies ahead."

Building Momentum at Montauban

Construction at the fully permitted Montauban project continues on track, with infrastructure development and building completion anticipated mid-Q4 2025. The facility is advancing toward readiness for equipment delivery and commissioning, aligning with the Company's strategy to begin production in 2026.

Thanks to recent funding, ESGold is in a strong financial position to complete Montauban and advance its Colombia joint venture without the necessity of returning to the market for capital. Once the team arrives in Colombia for on-the-ground validation, ESGold will be fully equipped to close and execute.

In parallel with construction, ESGold is advancing exploration at Montauban. Despite over a century of historic mining, the deposit has never been systematically explored. Recent technical work has identified large, continuous geological structures extending to 1,200 meters, underscoring the district-scale potential of the property.

Why This Matters to Investors

This update reinforces ESGold's unique position as a fully funded, fully permitted, near-term producer with significant exploration upside. Unlike most juniors that rely on continuous dilution, ESGold is advancing toward cash flow in 2026 while systematically unlocking discovery potential. The dual track model of cash flow today and discovery tomorrow positions the Company to deliver sustainable shareholder value through both near term production and long-term growth.

What's Next

Concentrate test results for both Montauban and Colombia.

Colombia validation by ESGold's technical team, followed by deal closure and execution.

Comprehensive 3D geological model of Montauban currently in progress, designed to integrate ANT survey results and guide systematic exploration.

Exploration at Montauban will progress to include systematic drilling to highlight the district-scale significance of the deposit.

ESGold is now fully funded and remains focused on advancing Montauban into production, with cash flow targeted for 2026. The Company's strategy centers on completing construction at its fully permitted Quebec project, generating high-margin revenue from tailings reprocessing, and using that cash flow to fund systematic exploration across the land package. This disciplined approach minimizes dilution and compounds shareholder value over time. With Montauban as the blueprint, ESGold is building a scalable platform designed to deliver sustainable, long-term value for its shareholders.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by André Gauthier, P.Geo., a Director of ESGold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Sampling described herein was conducted for due-diligence screening; independent verification, QA/QC, and systematic work remain outstanding. No mineral resources or reserves are declared.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU | OTCQB: ESAUF | FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production gold and silver mining company at the forefront of scalable clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its Montauban Gold-Silver Project toward near-term production while unlocking long-term value through strategic redevelopment, modern discovery tools, and sustainable resource recovery. Montauban, located 80 km west of Quebec City, represents a blueprint for cash-flow-generating legacy site redevelopment across North America.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-370-1059 or visit esgold.com for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces.

For further information or to connect directly, please reach out to Gordon Robb, CEO of ESGold Corp. at gordon@esgold.com or call 250-217-2321.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding future production, cash flow, exploration results, project economics, and permitting. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that management believes are current but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed in the Company's public filings on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. ESGold disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by law.

