ESGold Corp: ESGold Confirms Final Processing Methodology at Montauban as Construction Nears Completion

Metallurgical work validates processing approach for railway tailings; construction progressing ahead of schedule and exploration planning accelerating

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / ESGold Corp. ("ESGold" or the "Company") (CSE:ESAU)(OTCQB:ESAUF)(FSE:Z7D) is pleased to report that recent metallurgical work conducted at its fully permitted Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec has validated the Company's processing strategy for the railway tailings and other feedstock at the site.

Gravity separation tests confirmed that concentrate grades from the railbed material were not sufficient to allow for direct gold and silver pouring. The results confirmed that while gravity separation did not produce a concentrate sufficient for direct gold or silver pouring, all Montauban feedstock, including the railway tailings, will be processed directly through the Merrill Crowe closed circuit as part of the final phase of mill construction. This outcome provides valuable validation of the process and confirms the Company's path forward before finalizing equipment procurement.

All metallurgical work was supervised by Edmond St-Jean, P.Eng., with testing completed at the Montauban facility and laboratory analyses performed by ALS Global in Val-d'Or, Quebec.

Key Highlights

Processing Strategy Confirmed: Metallurgical results validated the Merrill Crowe closed circuit as the optimal processing path for all Montauban feedstock, ensuring operational efficiency across tailings and railbed material.

De-Risked Equipment Procurement: The results provide critical technical confirmation ahead of finalizing purchase and installation of processing components.

Construction Advancing Ahead of Schedule: The main mill building is nearing completion, with concrete curing and interior finishing underway.

Infrastructure Expansion: The gold room and on-site laboratory are being constructed to support production assays and future exploration analysis.

Exploration Momentum: Advanced 3D geological modeling is in its final stages and will guide an expanded exploration program designed to test deeper and newly defined mineralized structures.

Gordon Robb, CEO of ESGold, commented:

"This work gave us exactly what we needed - confirmation of the correct processing path before finalizing our equipment procurement. The metallurgical data supports our plan to process all Montauban feedstock through the Merrill Crowe circuit to be built during the final phase of construction, giving us the confidence to move ahead decisively. The site looks excellent, and construction is progressing faster than anticipated. Our gold and lab rooms are coming together beautifully, and we're preparing to transition into the installation phase. I want to thank our team for their dedication and precision in getting us to this point. With construction nearing completion and exploration planning accelerating, ESGold is entering a very exciting phase as we move closer to first production."

Construction and Exploration Progress

Construction at Montauban continues to advance rapidly. The main mill structure is now complete, with concrete foundations in their final curing phase. Interior finishing work is ongoing, including the development of a dedicated gold room and fully equipped on-site laboratory. Once complete, ESGold will begin installing the processing equipment already on site, including Humphrey spirals and shaker tables, followed by the remaining Merrill Crowe circuit components to be procured and delivered.

In parallel, ESGold's geological team in conjunction with Caur Technologies continues to finalize advanced 3D modeling that integrates geophysical and historical data to define new exploration corridors and deeper mineralized structures. These findings will form the foundation of the next exploration phase, designed to expand Montauban's resource potential and enhance long-term value creation.

Construction of the Montauban mill and gold room nearing completion, ESGold Corp., September 2025

Upcoming Milestones

Completion of mill building and commissioning of on-site gold room and laboratory.

Finalization and release of 3D geological model

Installation of Merrill Crowe circuit and processing equipment.

Launch of expanded exploration targeting program and drill permit applications.

Ongoing preparation for 2026 production start.

Why This Matters to Investors

The confirmation of ESGold's processing strategy de-risks the path to production by validating the use of a single, efficient Merrill Crowe circuit for all Montauban feedstock. With construction advancing ahead of schedule and exploration planning in motion, the Company continues to strengthen its position as a fully funded, near-term gold and silver producer with scalability and long-term growth potential.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Langton (P.Geo.), a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The bench testing summarized in this press release was supervised by Edmond St-Jean, Ing., whose underlying report notes that samples were collected from the Montauban site and used as received for metallurgical analysis. Data and results are preliminary but considered reliable for disclosure purposes.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE:ESAU)(OTCQB:ESAUF)(FSE:Z7D) is a fully permitted, fully funded, pre-production mining company advancing a scalable clean mining model across North and South America. The Company's flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec is under construction with production anticipated in 2026. ESGold is also advancing a joint venture in Colombia, validating one of South America's most prolific gold regions for tailings reprocessing and systematic exploration. With a dual-track strategy of cash flow today and discovery tomorrow, ESGold is building a platform for clean, sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-370-1059 or visit esgold.com for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding metallurgical recoveries, project economics, construction timelines, and exploration potential. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions believed to be current but involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Historical data referenced herein is not current, has not been independently verified by ESGold, and should not be relied upon for investment decisions. ESGold disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking information except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

