Physitrack Plc announces deal with European insurer to launch consumer-facing self-management product

Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) - First phase of agreement generates €55,000 of upfront and €24,000 annual recurring revenue, strengthens Physitrack's presence in direct to consumer offering.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Physitrack Plc (Nasdaq First North Premier:PTRK) today announced an agreement with one of the largest insurers in mainland Europe to launch a new consumer-facing self-management and self-triage application for musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions. The first phase of the agreement is valued at €55,000 upfront with an annual recurring subscription fee of €24,000, with revenue recognition expected to commence in the third quarter of 2025. Subsequent phases of the agreement, with additional revenue generation and expanded scope of delivery, commence in Q4 2025 and Q1 2026 respectively.

The solution will enable the insurer's plan members to proactively screen themselves for MSK-related issues and receive guided escalation either to self-management through Physitrack's exercise library and patient engagement suite, or directly to physiotherapy care when clinically appropriate.

This agreement builds on a long-standing relationship between Physitrack and the insurer, reflecting a shared commitment to empowering patients to take control of their care journey while supporting the insurer in optimising clinical workflows, enhancing patient satisfaction, and managing costs related to physiotherapy.

"We are proud to extend our collaboration with this major European insurer," said Henrik Molin, CEO and Founder of Physitrack Plc. "It has been a pleasure to evolve our technology together over the years, and this next step brings plan members greater freedom to access the right care at the right time-whether that means self-care or professional physiotherapy support."

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff with 12 nationalities on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

1. Lifecare - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

2. Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

About Champion Health

Champion Health, a subsidiary of Physitrack Plc, is a leader in corporate wellness technology, providing an innovative platform that empowers businesses to support their employees' well-being through personalised wellness action plans and advanced analytics.

