INSPIRE VETERINARY PARTNERS, INC.: Inspire Veterinary Partners Provides Shareholder Update

Company continues to build momentum and continued positive client growth relative to prior years

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq:IVP) ("Inspire" or the "Company"), an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the U.S., provides a shareholder update highlighting key achievements that represent progress and momentum year to date.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Chairman, CEO, and President Kimball Carr commented, "Inspire is back to growth and we are better positioned for success than ever before. Following our letter to shareholders earlier in 2025, we are very excited to continue to share the progress Inspire is making and how we're seeing the benefits of our collective work reflected in our business. The company is consistently delivering positive results, new growth across a wide array of measures and KPIs ,and there is maturity in our systems and leadership team, which are delivering results on a daily basis. We're looking forward to finishing strong in 2025 and springing forward toward increased growth in 2026."

Accomplishments to date include:

The highest new client growth in more than a year, with clinics across the portfolio achieving positive new client growth compared to 2024 and prior

Completion of an enterprise-wide rollout of cloud-based Electric Medical Record (EMR) and Practice Management Software (PMS) across all clinics

Deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based transcription for medical notes, enabling enhanced productivity and efficiency across the company's business units

Record breaking veterinarian hiring with nine new doctor starts since the beginning of 2025

Completion of the company's fifth acquisition in the state of Florida

Signing of a Letter of Intent for a planned acquisition of the company's first location in New Jersey, which will be the Company's 15 th location nationwide

A return to positive revenue comps as reported in Q2 2025

Deployment of infrastructure investments including a new talent management system; new engagement, recognition and incentive-based pay structures; new finance professionals and enhancements to the company's purchase and inventory management systems; new investor relations and investment banking partnerships

Mr. Carr continued, "Having solidified this progress, we now anticipate a strong end to the year, including the closing of our New Jersey acquisition, with several additional acquisition agreements anticipated for year-end and early 2026. We also are developing and preparing to launch new business verticals that will expand our offerings to clients, while simultaneously expanding key facilities across our network to provide broader service offerings and growth in existing clinics. Finally, we are working diligently to enhance our already world-class compensation and benefits plan to add equity offerings for all employees, which we believe will encourage future acquisition and expansion into new geographies. We remain enthusiastic and look forward to working closely with our partners to ensure a bright future for Inspire and look forward to providing updates as our progress continues."

About Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.

Inspire Veterinary Partners is an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the US. As the Company expands, it expects to acquire additional veterinary hospitals, including general practice, mixed animal facilities, and critical and emergency care. For more information, please visit: www.inspirevet.com.

Facebook | LinkedIn | X

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management's expectations of future financial and operational performance and expected growth and business outlook. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks associated with our limited operating history and history of losses; our ability to continue operating as a going concern; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to complete additional acquisitions; our ability to recruit and retain skilled veterinarians; our ability to retain existing customers and add new customers; the continued growth of the market in which we operate; our ability to manage our growth effectively over the long-term to maintain our high level of service; the price volatility of our Class A common stock; our ability to continue to have our Class A common stock listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market; the impact of geopolitical conflicts, inflation, and macroeconomic instability on our business, the broader economy, and our ability to forecast our future financial performance; and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact

CORE IR

516-386-0430

investors@inspirevet.com

Press Contact

CORE PR

Matthew Cossel

pr@coreir.com

General Inquires

Morgan Wood

Mwood@inspirevet.com

SOURCE: Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/inspire-veterinary-partners-provides-shareholder-update-1076818