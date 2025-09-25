

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Revised data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed the U.S. economy unexpectedly grew by much more than previously estimated in the second quarter of 2025.



The report said real gross domestic product surged by 3.8 percent in the second quarter compared to the previously reported 3.3 percent jump. Economists had expected the pace of GDP growth to be unrevised.



The Commerce Department said the unexpectedly stronger than previously reported GDP growth primarily reflected an upward revision to consumer spending.



The sharp increase in GDP the second quarter came following a 0.6 percent decrease in the first quarter, with the upturn primarily reflecting a downturn in imports and an acceleration in consumer spending.



